James McPake spares only three Dunfermline stars after disappointing defeat to Queen’s Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

James McPake spares only three Dunfermline stars after disappointing defeat to Queen’s Park

The Pars boss said the home side "wanted it more".

By Craig Cairns
Dunfermline manager James McPake. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline manager James McPake. Image: SNS.

James McPake was in no mood to “sugarcoat” Dunfermline’s defeat to Queen’s Park.

A makeshift Pars lost 2-1 at Hampden Park on Friday night.

Ruari Paton and Don Thomas were on target for the home side with Ben Summers pulling one back late on for Dunfermline.

Dunfermline lost another defender to injury on the night when Aaron Comrie was replaced with 18 minutes gone.

It meant 20-year-old Miller Fenton playing out of position at centre-back but McPake was in no mood to use a lengthy injury list as an excuse.

He questioned the attitude of his players after Comrie was replaced, comparing it to that of their opponents.

Only Summers, Craig Wighton and Chris Hamilton were given pass marks by their boss.

James McPake: We felt sorry for ourselves

“It’s bitterly disappointing,” said McPake. “To me, it looked like Queen’s Park wanted that game more than us.

Dunfermline manager James McPake was disappointed with his players. Image: SNS.

“We can sugarcoat it and speak about the injuries and the key players that are missing, but I don’t buy that.

“Particularly from when Aaron goes off, we looked like ‘this isn’t going to be our night’, we felt sorry for ourselves and it’s not good enough.

“There was an acceptance of our fate. You could see it here, the fans could certainly see it.

“I’ll exclude a couple in that, Ben Summers. Yeah, he gives the ball away for the first goal. We should still defend it better. Second goal, we don’t match a runner.

“From then, Ben is the one who tries to gab the game for us, not just his goal. The kid kept trying to get on the ball, kept trying to make things happen.

“It was visible that he wasn’t fit. We had it scanned, we were told that the physio was recommending he didn’t play.

“Ben was desperate to play, there wasn’t going to be any chance of real damage.

“Credit to him, that’s the people you want, who will run through a brick wall for you and he’s certainly done that.

“Craig Wighton was the same, gave everything for 90-odd minutes. He’s another one that if we had the squad, he wouldn’t have been available tonight.

“Chris Hamilton was another that I thought was really good. Playing with a mask on and leading and hurting in that dressing room.”

Ruari Paton opened the scoring for Queen’s Park versus Dunfermline. Image: SNS.

McPake added that it was the first time as Dunfermline manager that he had to criticise his players in that manner.

“I’m quick to praise them, and I praised them before the game and through the week about how together we had been,” said the Pars boss.

“But when you bring a decent crowd down here, the fans don’t care, they want to see 11 players on the pitch. The staff don’t care, we want 11 players on the pitch.

“If you go out and run and do everything you can to get three points and lose the game, we say ‘unlucky lads, well done’. It didn’t happen tonight.”

More from Football

Ruari Paton opened the scoring for Queen's Park versus Dunfermline. Image: SNS.
Queen's Park 2-1 Dunfermline: Walking-wounded Pars defeated at Hampden
Kieren Ross with the squad at Stark's Park. Image: Raith Rovers/X
Raith Rovers fan attacked after Fife derby meets Stark's Park heroes
Dundee groundsman Brian Robertson works on the Dens Park pitch. Image: SNS
JIM SPENCE: Dundee waterlogged pitch battles cannot continue - Premiership deserves better
Raith Rovers midfielder Ross Matthews smiles for the camera. Image: SNS.
Ross Matthews opens up on injury hell and hopes for brighter future after finally…
Callum Booth with the Scottish Cup trophy.
St Johnstone double-winning legend Callum Booth heads out on loan
St Johnstone striker Chris Kane made his first appearance of the season against Dundee.
Dundee v St Johnstone new date confirmed as Dark Blues' postponed festive fixtures rescheduled
Owen Beck at Dens Park. Image: SNS
Owen Beck: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp hails ‘big steps’ made by loan star at…
Stolen Dundee United shirt found in Cash Converters
Stolen Dundee and United shirts returned to owner after being spotted in Cash Converters
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin speaks at the club's St Andrews training base. Image: SNS
Dundee United could be missing THREE key players for Greenock Morton test
Dundee manager Tony Docherty at Ibrox. Image: PA
Dundee half-term report card: Tony Docherty's first six months rated

Conversation