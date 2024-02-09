JIM SPENCE: Why football fans shouldn’t have been so quick to see red over blue card

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment Home Sport Football Dundee FC

JIM SPENCE: Why football fans shouldn't have been so quick to see red over blue card

IFAB (International Football Association Board) were reportedly set to trial a new punishment at lower levels.

Dundee's Luke McCowan sees red in a recent fixture
Dundee's Luke McCowan sees red in a recent fixture. Image: SNS
By Jim Spence

Not all change is bad in football.

Unlike VAR, which is fine in theory but a disaster in practice, with games being re-refereed in front of a bank of TV screens, the idea of a sin bin is a potentially worthwhile one in my book.

I’ve always thought the introduction of a ten-minute period where players sit it out like rugby or hockey is a good idea, so I’m not against the introduction of the blue card on a trial basis.

Referees would be allowed to temporarily exclude a player from the field for 10 minutes if he commits a foul which prevents a dangerous attack, or if he protests a referee’s decision too violently.

Hibernian's Dylan Vente is dismissed against St Johnstone.
Hibernian’s Dylan Vente is dismissed against St Johnstone. Image: SNS

The first element is a trade-off between a yellow, which is no great hardship for stopping an attack, and a red for incidents so reckless or dangerous that only dismissal suffices.

In situations where a professional foul halts an attack which, on balance, looks likely to lead a serious threat to the opposing goal, then its punishment enough to reduce the guilty team to ten men for a short period.

It isn’t so harsh that it completely transforms the game like a red card, but still gives an advantage to the side penalised by having their attack thwarted.

As ever, everything would depend on the referee’s interpretation and opinion. Given that’s always subjective and that VAR may be involved, then it could turn into a circus.

And following a vociferous social media backlash to the reported proposal, it now appears that IFAB will shelf the concept altogether

On balance though, I like the idea and think it’s worth a trial period.

The appointment of Neil Warnock as Aberdeen manager aged 75 proves experience still counts in football.

Neil Warnock at an Aberdeen press conference. Image SNS
Neil Warnock is seeking to reinvigorate the Dons. Image: SNS

But even bosses with solid lengthy groundings in the game can come adrift very quickly; just ask Derek Adams and Jack Ross.

Adams’ departure at Ross County in midweek after a 5-0 weekend thrashing at Motherwell (his third spell in charge) came after just twelve games.

Ross was dismissed after just seven games in charge at Dundee United following a brutal 9-0 hammering at Tannadice from Celtic.

Ross County manager Derek Adams.
Ross County boss Derek Adams unleashed a remarkable rant following their defeat to Dundee. Image: SNS

Adams said his former club Morecambe were 100 times better than County after a defeat to Dundee in his fifth game as boss and claimed that the standard of Scottish football was “shocking”.

That sealed his fate.

Ross told me after the Celtic farrago that certain players had cheated him, while a County player informed me the players didn’t like Adams.

On the face of it both were respectable managers; Adams with over 700 games under his belt and Ross had almost 300. Both had operated at high levels.

But to succeed as a gaffer requires not just coaching skills, but first-class man management abilities.

Jack Ross on the touchline as Dundee United boss
Jack Ross departed United after just 10 weeks in the job. Image: SNS

There’s a delicate balancing act between inspiring and deflating players, some of whom will have robust personalities and some who will be shrinking violets under any form of scrutiny.

If big characters in a dressing room with secure contracts in their possession down tools for the manager, then it’s game over.

It’s always easier to bin the boss than punt players who want the gaffer gone.

