Dundee manager Tony Docherty hits back at ‘disrespectful’ comments from Ross County boss Derek Adams

Adams shocked Scottish football with his post-match rant after the 1-0 defeat to the Dark Blues.

By George Cran
Dundee manager Tony Docherty. Image: SNS
Dundee manager Tony Docherty. Image: SNS

Tony Docherty has issued a passionate defence of his Dundee team following “disrespectful” comments from Ross County manager Derek Adams.

The Staggies boss embarked on a remarkable post-match rant as he slated the quality of fare on show during the 1-0 loss to Docherty’s Dark Blues on Saturday.

Adams didn’t spare Dundee and went even further on the standard of Scottish football overall.

“I thought it was rubbish,” Adams told the Press and Journal.

“I thought the game was poor, and I thought the standard was shocking.

“I’ve left a club that is 100 times better and we had the lowest budget in League Two. I just see some of the things that happened and think ‘seriously?’

Ross County manager Derek Adams.
Ross County boss Derek Adams watches on as his side take on Dundee. Image: SNS

“Even the opposition. You want someone to show up and produce some entertainment. I’m not seeing anything.”

He added: “I thought we were the better side over the afternoon.

“Dundee didn’t really trouble us but we got sucker-punched at the end.

“We were better than Dundee and Tony Docherty has to say that. We had the better chances, but we have to be better in that final third.

“That’s my opinion. That’s what I see – and I bet there’s a lot more people in that stadium who see the same thing as I see.”

Docherty hits back

Docherty, however, isn’t having it.

In response, the Dundee boss roundly rejects the comments made by his Ross County counterpart.

“The first thing I would say is I don’t want to become subjective on the matter but remain objective,” Docherty said.

“The facts and match statistics are irrefutable. They are there for all to see.

Ross County v Dundee match stats. Image: StatsBomb.
Ross County v Dundee xG race chart. Image: StatsBomb.
Ross County v Dundee xG race chart. Image: StatsBomb.

“We had more possession, more goal attempts, more shots on target, a higher expected goals, we had more corners, more crosses and more final third entries.

“All those stats are facts. That’s objective, not being subjective about it.

“We deserved to win the game undoubtedly.”

‘Disrespectful’

And he was determined to come to the defence of his team.

Victory saw Dundee move to within three points of the top six and opened up a four-point gap on the Staggies.

They are enjoying a fine return to top-flight football and scenes after Joe Shaughnessy’s goal on Saturday showed the strength of feeling between fans and players.

Dundee celebrate their last-gasp winner. Image: SNS
Dundee celebrate their last-gasp winner. Image: SNS

“I was surprised (to hear Adams’ comments),” Docherty admitted.

“But listen I’ve been there, recently as well, when you lose a last-minute goal.

“I think Derek will reflect on his comments and regret a lot of them. For me, it was on the basis of emotion after losing a last-minute goal.

“But I certainly don’t think you take the line that he did with the disrespectful comments.

“As Dundee manager all I want to do is defend my players.

“There is a high standard of footballer at this football club and playing in the Scottish Premiership.

“I would defend my players and my football club. We are in a healthy position and the standard is certainly not what was said.

“But I think emotion was a big part of it after losing a late goal.”

