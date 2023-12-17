3 Dundee talking points as dramatic Ross County winner sparks pitch invasion – but what was Derek Adams on about?

For 96 minutes at Victoria Park it was obvious which Premiership match would be last to be shown on Sportscene.

There were a few chances to talk about but it was largely forgettable fare on show served up by Ross County and Dundee in blustery Dingwall.

That is until Luke McCowan’s smashing free-kick cannoned back off the post and sparked absolute chaos.

The ball bounced back off Alex Samuel and Joe Shaughnessy was in the right place at the right time to chest the ball into the net.

And on came the fans! Complete with Santa hats.

It was a big moment for the travelling support and the team to enjoy together.

Courier Sport takes a look at all the big talking points from a strange day in Dingwall.

Derek Adams

It’s fair to say the Ross County boss was not a happy cookie.

In each of his post-match media interviews – newspaper and various broadcast ones – he slaughtered the quality of the game and the quality of Scottish football.

He said his former team at Morecambe was “100 times better” than the current Ross County team.

It was a bizarre scene post-match, the Staggies boss visibly shaking when unleashing his diatribe to the newspaper press conference.

Yet it was his own decision to swap Morecambe – eighth in English League Two – for a third stint at Ross County.

This game was not a classic by any stretch but clearly the wind was a major factor while a few players slipped in the first half.

Conditions were poor but there was enough in the game, enough chances created for there to be some entertainment.

🔥 Joe Shaughnessy secured Dundee a 1-0 win over Ross County in the 97th minute up in the Highlands – with some manic celebrations in the away end ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Vlc0nq2uFO — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) December 16, 2023

Scottish football is on the up. We’re getting more teams in Europe these days thanks to an improving co-efficient.

Our teams won three from three in Europe last week while the national team is in tremendous health.

To trample over all that because your team conceded in the 98th minute is poor, frankly.

And the assertion that County were the better side doesn’t stand up to scrutiny either.

What his own players think of having their ability questioned so brutally would also be interesting to find out. And the drive-by on the Dundee players won’t have gone down too well, either.

An utterly bizarre post-match take from Adams.

Dundee fans

If Derek Adams didn’t enjoy his afternoon, the travelling Dundee support more than made up for that.

The 922 away fans were in fine voice all afternoon, serenading Luke McCowan non-stop with their favourite Christmas tune.

They’ve enjoyed their season so far but there have been some heart-wrenching moments with late goals conceded.

Great free-kick, scrappy finish, fans on the pitch 🤣 What a moment for the travelling Dundee fans in Dingwall! pic.twitter.com/u5omDWgzPA — George Cran (@di_cranio) December 16, 2023

This time the tables were turned and the Dundee fans couldn’t contain their joy.

It must be said that fans should not be on the pitch at any time but it was a great moment for the team and its supporters.

After three games without a win it was a timely victory to remind everyone just how positive a campaign it has been.

A moment to build on.

Festive fixtures

This victory was a perfect start to a crucial five-game spell before the winter break.

Pessimists will look on with satisfaction that the gap to the bottom two spots has grown, optimists will enjoy seeing the gap to the top six shrink to three with two games in hand.

Next up is Aberdeen with the Dons playing two matches by the time next Saturday comes along.

Then Celtic, Killie and St Johnstone to follow.

This victory lifts confidence, eases any pressure on the games to come and sets up some Christmas crackers.

And adds a remarkable seventh clean sheet of the season.

It could be a very merry Christmas for all at Dens this year.