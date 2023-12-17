Dundee fan floored by Simon Murray after approaching Ross County star during pitch invasion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee FC

Dundee fan floored by Simon Murray after approaching Ross County star during pitch invasion

Murray is seen pushing over a Dark Blues fan who ran towards him.

Stephen Eighteen By Stephen Eighteen
Ross County's Simon Murray pushes over a Dundee fan during Saturday's clash at Victoria Park.
Ross County's Simon Murray pushes over a Dundee fan during Saturday's clash at Victoria Park. Image: Virtual Scotland

A Dundee fan was pushed to the ground by footballer Simon Murray during Saturday’s last-minute pitch invasion at Ross County.

Dundee’s Joe Shaughnessy scored the game’s only goal with a bundled finish that proved to be the last kick of the Premiership clash.

It sparked a pitch invasion from the jubilant away support behind County’s goal.

In the ensuing melee, Murray – a Dundonian who has played for both Dundee clubs – is seen pushing over a Dark Blues fan who ran towards him.

Dundee players then try to usher the supporter, wearing a Santa hat, off the Victoria Park turf and back into the stand.

The incident can be seen from 48 seconds of the video below.

The teams could now face questions from the authorities – County over stewarding at Dingwall and the Dark Blues over the fans entering the field of play.

A Dundee FC spokesperson said: “The club are currently looking into the events that took place at the closing stages of our match against Ross County yesterday.

“The club will not be making any further comment while we investigate this matter.”

Ross County have been approached for comment.

Ross County boss berates ‘shocking’ standard of play

Both managers focused their post-match comments on the game itself, with County boss Derek Adams berating what he called the “shocking” standard of Scottish football.

Though Dundee manager Tony Docherty said: “There’s nothing better as a manager than seeing your players celebrating with your supporters.

“It’s testament to the boys’ work ethic, mentality, the way they fight for each other, so I couldn’t be more pleased for them – and the fans, who were outstanding.

Ross County's Simon Murray after a cinch Premership match betweeen Ross County and Dundee at the Global Energy Stadium, on December 16, 2023, in Dingwall, Scotland.
Simon Murray has played for both Dundee and Dundee United. Image: Rob Casey/SNS Group

Adams, who returned to the Staggies from English fourth-tier side Morecambe last month, raged: “The standard since I’ve come back to this country is shocking.

“Today, if I’m a paying customer, I don’t come to watch this football match.

“The standard has got to be a lot better. The way we pass the ball, create chances – it has to be better – and that’s for both sides.”