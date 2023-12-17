Dundee fan floored by Simon Murray after approaching Ross County star during pitch invasion

A Dundee fan was pushed to the ground by footballer Simon Murray during Saturday’s last-minute pitch invasion at Ross County.

Dundee’s Joe Shaughnessy scored the game’s only goal with a bundled finish that proved to be the last kick of the Premiership clash.

It sparked a pitch invasion from the jubilant away support behind County’s goal.

In the ensuing melee, Murray – a Dundonian who has played for both Dundee clubs – is seen pushing over a Dark Blues fan who ran towards him.

Dundee players then try to usher the supporter, wearing a Santa hat, off the Victoria Park turf and back into the stand.

The incident can be seen from 48 seconds of the video below.

The teams could now face questions from the authorities – County over stewarding at Dingwall and the Dark Blues over the fans entering the field of play.

A Dundee FC spokesperson said: “The club are currently looking into the events that took place at the closing stages of our match against Ross County yesterday.

“The club will not be making any further comment while we investigate this matter.”

Ross County have been approached for comment.

Ross County boss berates ‘shocking’ standard of play

Both managers focused their post-match comments on the game itself, with County boss Derek Adams berating what he called the “shocking” standard of Scottish football.

Though Dundee manager Tony Docherty said: “There’s nothing better as a manager than seeing your players celebrating with your supporters.

“It’s testament to the boys’ work ethic, mentality, the way they fight for each other, so I couldn’t be more pleased for them – and the fans, who were outstanding.

Adams, who returned to the Staggies from English fourth-tier side Morecambe last month, raged: “The standard since I’ve come back to this country is shocking.

“Today, if I’m a paying customer, I don’t come to watch this football match.

“The standard has got to be a lot better. The way we pass the ball, create chances – it has to be better – and that’s for both sides.”