Dens Road flooding issues laid bare – but Scottish Water ‘highly confident’ there’s NO link to Dens Park pitch problems

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dens Road flooding issues laid bare – but Scottish Water ‘highly confident’ there’s NO link to Dens Park pitch problems

A flooded basement and raw sewage overflowing from drains are among the problems reported just yards from Dundee FC's stadium.

Flooding at the Dens Road and Isla Street junction in August 2017. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Flooding at the Dens Road and Isla Street junction in August 2017. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
By Bryan Copland

Scottish Water insists it is “highly confident” problems with waterlogging on Dundee FC’s pitch are not linked to decades-old flooding issues just yards from the stadium.

The utility firm has been contacted 25 times in the last four years by residents and businesses complaining about flooding on Dens Road.

Most of the issues surround one property where the basement constantly floods during heavy rain.

But documents obtained by The Courier show there have also been instances of raw sewage flooding people’s gardens.

Some locals claim they have been reporting problems for up to 30 years.

However, Scottish Water says it does not believe these issues have any bearing on the Dens Park pitch problems – which have forced the postponement of five games this season.

Raw sewage flooded from Dens Road drains

A Scottish Water investigation report from summer 2023 – released to The Courier through Freedom of Information – found Dens Road was prone to flooding and drainage problems.

One incident reported in July 2022 said: “Customer reported sewage flooding the road outside of their house.

“This has been an ongoing issue for the past 30 years and is currently stopping customer from leaving their house.

“The full street has been flooded.”

Other incidents involving sewage spilling from drains were reported throughout 2021 and 2022.

The Evening Telegraph also reported on a case of sewage outside Dens Road homes in 2019.

The Evening Telegraph reported on raw sewage flooding gardens on Dens Road in February 2019. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

The Scottish Water document also detailed how “Den Road has been identified as a flood risk along its whole length”.

It continued: “The model predicts that various manholes along the length of Dens Road will flood during rainfall events.”

However, it added that “due to the steep nature” of the road, floodwater would stay within the boundary of the road and that the flood risk to properties was “low”.

Scottish Water was also contacted by the occupier of another premises who had experienced flooding on more than 10 occasions.

The report said: “The manholes and gullies on Dens Road surcharge during heavy rain and cause water to flow down the road like a river.”

A police road closure during flooding on Dens Road in 2013.
A police road closure during flooding on Dens Road in 2013. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
The Dens Road and Isla Street junction is a flooding spot.
The Dens Road and Isla Street junction is a problem spot. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

It detailed how water would sometimes flood the corner of Dens Road and Isla Street, including the footpath, causing water to enter flats.

The report also detailed discussions between Scottish Water and the occupier of the Best-One shop.

It said: “The customer has occupied the premises for 18 years.

“(The shop) has experienced internal flooding at least once per year since moving in.

“The drain in the basement surcharges whenever there is heavy rain, causing the full basement to flood.

‘Critical review’ of Dens Road sewer planned

“The customer could not recall any dates and had not reported the flooding to SW.

“As soon as the rainfall ends the water drains away very quickly but usually causes damage to basement stock.

“Customer can no longer store stock in basement due to previous experiences.”

Mitigation measures are now being considered.

Scottish Water also intends to carry out a “critical review” of the Dens Road sewer this year, though this is said to be part of routine inspection and maintenance work.

Scottish Water has ‘high confidence’ about impact of Dens Road flooding on Dens Park pitch

The details have been revealed just days after former Dundee FC owner Peter Marr claimed there had been long-standing issues with drainage in and around the ground.

However, Scottish Water does not believe these flooding issues impact on Dens Park.

A spokesperson said: “Scottish Water has not received any contact from Dundee FC about the drainage issue affecting the pitch at Dens Park.

“We do not have any knowledge of, or involvement with, the private drainage infrastructure within the ground.

The Dens Park pitch has been waterlogged several times.
The Dens Park pitch has been waterlogged several times. Image: SNS

“Any drains will be the responsibility of the club or the landowner until they leave the property.

“We are aware of and seeking to address flood risk linked to the public sewer network on Dens Road, but this affects low-lying properties some distance from Dens Park and between 12 and 15 metres below the height of the pitch.

“The height difference gives us high confidence that this issue is not the cause of drainage problems affecting the football pitch.”

Dundee FC have been contacted for comment.

More from Dundee

One year old Olivia Anderson enjoying the cherry blossom. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
PICTURES: Broughty Ferry's Dawson Park blooms in cherry blossom delight
Pout Nightclub on St Andrews Street.
Man rushed to hospital after Dundee nightclub attack
Evening telegraph news CR0024603 G Jennings pics . GV of Riverside football pitches Dundee for a court story, wednesday 21st october.
Dundee FC Riverside training complex plans a 'win-win' for community
Sean McLeod. Image: Facebook
Violent Dundee boyfriend breached court order to attend marriage to victim
The car crashed on its side on Johnston Avenue, Dundee. Image: Grant Scott
Man, 82, reported after car crashes onto its side on Dundee road
The first cruise ship to dock in Dundee this year. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Look on board first cruise ship to dock in Dundee this year
Broughty Ferry Aldi under construction.
Aldi advertising jobs for new Broughty Ferry supermarket
9
Sheriff Jack Brown. Image: Newsline Media.
Sheriff from Dundee found unfit for office after sexual harassment allegations
Hollywood Bowl in Dundee bowling alley
How 3 lucky locals can win a year's free bowling at new Dundee Hollywood…
Alice Bovill and her dog 'Brodie' with some of the local residents who use the at risk bus stop outside the St Mary's Community Centre. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Dundee residents call to save under-threat bus stop amid council axe proposals
2

Conversation