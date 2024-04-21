Has Dens Road drainage caused Dundee FC pitch problems?

The Dens Park pitch has been the subject of hundreds of column inches and lengthy online debates in recent weeks.

Dundee FC have had five games postponed this season because of a waterlogged surface.

And this week the SPFL fined the club for breaching league rules.

But can the blame be laid solely at Dee’s door, or are other factors playing a part in the Dens controversy?

With suggestions that poor drainage infrastructure surrounding the stadium could be an issue, we put questions to key figures and organisations.

Ex-Dundee chief: ‘Sewer was full’

Former Dark Blues owner Peter Marr claims there are long-standing issues with drainage in and around the ground.

Marr, who ran the club with brother Jimmy in the early 2000s, says plans to redevelop the south (Derry) stand were scuppered by concerns about the sewage system on Dens Road.

He told us: “During our time at the club, we were led to believe the sewer on Dens Road was at capacity.

“We had made inquires about redeveloping the Derry area of the stadium.

“The guidance we were given was that much of the sewage runs down the Dens Road side from areas like St Mary’s before going into town.

“When there was heavy rainfall, the sewer would fill up.

“With the Dens Park playing surface sitting above Dens Road, the water couldn’t run off the playing surface because the sewer was full.”

Marr says the club would have had to build attenuation tanks, which sit underground and store excess rainwater.

He said: “That was certainly something we were going to have to do if the sewer was at capacity.

“It was a problem that was flagged by our architects and we never went to any sort of planning stage.

“These are issues which have been met by previous owners as well, before our time.”

The call-offs have led to nationwide criticism of Dundee FC and managing director John Nelms.

But businessman Marr says he “can’t see why” the full blame lies with Dark Blues.

He added: “I’ve been speaking on some of the fans’ forums regarding the issues the club are facing at the moment.

“Other games were cancelled around the country on the same days some of these fixtures were postponed at Dens.

“To my knowledge, there has been no maintenance done to that sewer in a long, long, time.

“More houses are now feeding off that same sewer system since our time at the club.

“When you add more heavy rainfall, these are all going to be things to factor in with an ageing system.

“The issues with parts of the playing surface certainly need to be looked at in the summer but I can’t see why everyone is blaming this problem all on the club.”

What have Dundee FC said about drainage issues?

The Courier contacted the Dark Blues to ask whether drainage problems in the Dens Road area were linked to the pitch issues.

We have received no response from the Premiership side, this week fined £186,000, with £120,000 suspended until the end of season 2024/25.

Following the SPFL punishment, the club disputed the figures and said: “Dundee Football Club are deeply disappointed with the severity of the punishment and are currently seeking legal advice with regards to an appeal.

“The club will be making no further comment on the outcome while we seek legal advice.”

The Courier also put questions to Dundee City Council about claims that drainage could be contributing to the Dens Park pitch problems.

The local authority did not respond.

A Scottish Water spokesperson, when asked if it was involved in helping to address drainage issues in the area, said: “We have no recent reports of sewer or surface water flooding for the Dens Park postcode or surrounding streets, and no current flooding investigations in the area.”