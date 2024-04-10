Dundee pitch problems explained as Dens Park surface in spotlight again

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee pitch problems explained as Dens Park surface in spotlight again

Five Dark Blues fixtures have now been called off this season due to heavy rain.

Dens ground staff relay pitch covers on Wednesday afternoon. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS
By Courier Sport

Dundee FC’s pitch is in the spotlight after the re-arranged home game against Rangers was postponed again.

Dee are adamant they did everything in their power to ensure the surface was playable.

But a downpour in the City of Discovery on Wednesday afternoon led to referee Don Robertson calling it off.

The match had been scheduled for TV coverage on Sky Sports and was due to kick off at 8pm.

What is Dens Park pitch issue?

The current drainage system cannot cope with the level of rainfall Scotland has seen this year.

On Tuesday, John Nelms told Sky Sports: “We have three areas that struggle.

“Keeping the water off those areas as long as we can is key.”

Five games at Dens have now been called off this season due to heavy rain.

Dundee general manager Greg Fenton claimed the Aberdeen postponement in December – less than an hour before kick-off – cost the club a six-figure sum.

Dens Park.
Dundee managing director John Nelms and owner Tim Keyes at Dundee’s recent visit to McDiarmid Park. Image: SNS.

In February 2021, former assistant groundsman Brian Robertson Jr spoke to The Courier about the challenges of the job.

A troublesome patch in the middle of the park had been holding water during the campaign and a waterlogged pitch, a frozen surface and heavy snowfall led to a fixture with Ayr being called off on four occasions.

Brian Jr said: “Turn the undersoil heating on and you might get a flood. These are the things you have to weigh up, whichever way you go brings more problems.

“The amount of rain and snow we’ve had, everything is soaked and the drains we have are all old and aren’t able to really handle it.”

What has been done about Dens surface?

Prior to the Covid shutdown, the pitch at Dens Park was regularly praised for its quality.

But it is understood, following the pandemic, the budget for the upkeep of the pitch was cut.

Last month, Courier Sport’s Dundee FC correspondent George Cran wrote: “It’s not just this season, though, that the pitch has been an issue.

“Throughout the Championship-winning campaign, the Dens Park surface was in a sorry state.

“Work was done over the summer to alleviate those problems but issues remain.

John Nelms on Dens pitch last month.

“And we’re at a stage now where the pitch just can’t handle what is a normal level of rain for the Scottish winter/early spring.”

He added: “Dens Park was a place opposition teams like to come and play because the pitch was good.

“Now they can’t come and play.

Rangers boss Phillipe Clement on the Dens Park pitch. Image: SNS
Rangers boss Philippe Clement on the Dens Park pitch last month before postponement. Image: SNS

“Why’s that? Because the same level of investment that was previously put into the pitch hasn’t continued.

“There are reasons for that, a pandemic and more. But mainly it’s because of the new stadium.

“Why put money into Dens when you are going to move in the near future?”

Ground staff work on the Dens pitch ahead of kick off. Image: SNS
Ground staff work on the Dens pitch ahead of recent Motherwell fixture. Image: SNS

Dundee owner Tim Keyes addressed the situation last week.

“It’s always hard to fight Mother Nature,” Keyes told Dee TV.

“There’s not a lot we can do in some circumstances.

“But, I think we’ve done everything we can.

“We’ve brought in a lot of consultants to help with the pitch, we’ve brought in everything we can possibly to make the pitch playable.

“Sometimes you make it playable, sometimes you don’t, but it hasn’t been from a lack of effort.

“But also, I think it leads to the need for a new stadium.

“With a pitch as old as ours, there is only so much you can do and if we can keep moving on the path of the new stadium, I think the current issues won’t be as relevant.”

Who is helping Dundee FC with Dens pitch issues?

Long-serving father-and-son team Brian Robertson Sr and Brian Jr were suspended by the club in January over “an internal matter”, with temporary staff covering the absence of the groundsmen.

The Dark Blues have enlisted the services of Glasgow-based specialists Allgrass Turf Care as they look to solve their pitch problems.

The club has also drafted in covers from Celtic and sought assistance from English Premier League partnership side Burnley.

Dundee United’s head groundsman Paul Murray will cross the street to join Dundee this summer.

