Dundee owner Tim Keyes says Dens Park pitch battles prove need for new stadium

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee owner Tim Keyes says Dens Park pitch battles prove need for new stadium

Work is being done to ensure Saturday's game versus Motherwell goes ahead.

By Craig Cairns
Drone footage shows that Dundee have protected their pitch with covers. Image: Paul Vinova.
Drone footage shows that Dundee have protected their pitch with covers. Image: Paul Vinova.

Dundee owner Tim Keyes thinks a new stadium is the best way to deal with the current issues with the playing surface.

A hearing is due to take place in August in the next phase of the planning application process to build a new 12,500-seater ground at Camperdown Park.

Keyes said the feedback he has received ahead of that key date has been “positive”.

His comments come as the Dark Blues do everything they can to ensure the Motherwell game is on – including drafting in covers from Celtic and specialist help from Burnley.

Saturday’s Scottish Premiership match is scheduled to go ahead at 3pm but rain and snow hit the City of Discovery on Friday

Work is being done to ensure the Dens Park pitch is playable. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

“It’s always hard to fight Mother Nature,” Keyes told Dee TV. “There’s not a lot we can do in some circumstances.

“But, I think we’ve done everything we can.

Tim Keyes: It leads to the need for a new stadium

“We’ve brought in a lot of consultants to help with the pitch, we’ve brought in everything we can possibly to make the pitch playable.

“Sometimes you make it playable, sometimes you don’t, but it hasn’t been from a lack of effort.

“But also,  I think it leads to the need for a new stadium.

“With a pitch as old as ours, there is only so much you can do and if we can keep moving on the path of the new stadium, I think the current issues won’t be as relevant.

“It’s been a long road to get here [in the planning process], it’s taken longer than we anticipated. We have our hearing in August.

Another inspection of the Dens Park pitch will take place on Saturday. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“From everything I’ve heard, from all the different consultants we’ve hired and all the different feedback we’ve got from different authorities, everyone seems to be very positive and in favour of the stadium.”

An inspection of the Dens Park surface took place on Thursday and the pitch was deemed playable.

Another is arranged for Saturday ahead of the Motherwell clash.

Concerns were raised after heavy rain on Wednesday and the SPFL told Dundee that an alternative venue would have to be found if the match could not go ahead at Dens.

With the Premiership split on the horizon, a lack of free dates to reschedule and a rearranged fixture against Rangers this coming Wednesday, there is a lack of free dates available.

More from Dundee FC

A view of the Bob Shankly Stand at Dens Park,
Dens Park passes Thursday inspection ahead of weekend Motherwell clash as Dundee lay down…
4
Officials explain the decision to call off Sunday's game. Image: Shutterstock
Dundee could be forced to find alternative venue for Motherwell clash if rain wipes…
31
Dundee boss Tony Docherty salutes fans at McDiarmid Park. Image: SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty can't wait to get back in front of a home…
2
Tony Docherty and Levi Rennie
Dundee boss Tony Docherty opens up on visit by young fan burned by flare:…
Dundee fans at Dens Park
Dundee faithful have their say on season ticket price hike – including fan's heartfelt…
7
Dundee's Tony Docherty and Luke McCowan were speaking ahead of Saturday's visit of Motherwell. Images: SNS.
VIDEO: Tony Docherty and Luke McCowan on 'unreal' Dundee support ahead of crunch week
Tony Docherty and Levi Rennie
Watch as young Dundee FC fan burned by pyro delivers message to supporters
Dundee midfield man Mo Sylla. Image: SNS
Dundee's 'dynamic' midfield three delighting manager Tony Docherty as Mo Sylla earns special praise
Dundee fans have enjoyed watching their team this season. Image: Shutterstock/David Young
GEORGE CRAN: Dundee's season ticket price hike is a HUGE risk
19
Dundee fan Levi, 10, was hit by a flare in the away end at St Johntsone's McDiarmid Park.
Mum of young Dundee fan scarred by flare reveals schoolboy son's horror pyro ordeal

Conversation