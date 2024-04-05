Gifts pour in as much-loved Perthshire postie hangs up his mailbag

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Gifts pour in as much-loved Perthshire postie hangs up his mailbag

Donald Smith was the Methven postie for 26 years, He'll be sorely missed, say villagers

By Morag Lindsay
Donald Smith and Kenneth Scott smiling inside Methven post office
Methven postie Donald Smith with postmaster Kenneth Scott. Image: Supplied.

A Perthshire village delivered a surprise send-off for its first-class postman after a quarter-century of service.

Donald Smith was the postie for the Methven area for 26 years, delivering in all weathers and always going the extra mile.

So when he announced he was retiring, his regulars hatched a plan.

A collection was set up in secret at Methven post office.

And after Donald clocked off for the last time, he was invited back to the village for a surprise presentation.

Methven post office exterior
Methven had a surprise in store for its retiring postie. Image: Google.

Methven post office boss Kenneth Scott said locals chipped in a considerable sum and many handed in personal gifts.

“The gifts are still coming in,” he said.

“There’s been such an outpouring. It shows how much he meant to people.

“Everyone knew Donald,” he added. “He knew what everyone needed and he went above and beyond constantly.

“There won’t be another like him.”

‘I’d maybe be the only person they spoke to all day’

The man himself was modest about his achievements.

Donald said: “It was quite overwhelming when they gave me my gifts, quite emotional.

“I was only doing my job.”

Donald Smith and Kenneth Scott in Methven Post Office
Former postie Donald Smith and Kenneth Scott in Methven Post Office. Image: Supplied.

The 66 year-old, from Perth, spent more than half of his 47-year career as a postman in Methven.

His round included the village itself, as well as the rural properties round about.

“I got to know most people in that time,” he said.

“The job’s changed a lot over the years. There’s less time to speak to customers sadly, but that was always a big part of it for me.

“For some of them I’d maybe be the only person they spoke to all day.”

More from Perth & Kinross

April snow in Dundee
Pictures as snow and flooding hit Tayside, Fife and Stirlingshire
A Stagecoach logo.
Stagecoach releases new timetable in 'victory' for Perthshire after bus cuts furore
Peter Loudon at Dewars Centre.
Olympian wants new ice-rink arena in Perth that could be home of World Curling
2
Reece Tucker died in the crash near Glenshee.
Woman overtaken by ‘racing’ BMWs before fatal crash near Glenshee, jury told
The X7 bus from Perth to Dundee.
Stagecoach to issue statement amid Perthshire bus cuts confusion as new timetable appears
2
The Scottish Game Fair returns to Scone Palace in July
Scottish Game Fair to return to Scone Palace as this year's attractions revealed
perth power cut
Power cut leaves large part of Perth city centre without electricity
The A9 at Luncarty.
Lane and slip-road closures during overnight roadworks on A9 in Perthshire
Snow is forecast in higher grounds of Tayside and Stirlingshire
Snow weather warning issued for parts of Tayside and Stirlingshire
David MacLeod at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth cannabis dealer caught with thousands of pounds stuffed in mattress

Conversation