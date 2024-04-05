Gifts pour in as much-loved Perthshire postie hangs up his mailbag

A Perthshire village delivered a surprise send-off for its first-class postman after a quarter-century of service.

Donald Smith was the postie for the Methven area for 26 years, delivering in all weathers and always going the extra mile.

So when he announced he was retiring, his regulars hatched a plan.

A collection was set up in secret at Methven post office.

And after Donald clocked off for the last time, he was invited back to the village for a surprise presentation.

Methven post office boss Kenneth Scott said locals chipped in a considerable sum and many handed in personal gifts.

“The gifts are still coming in,” he said.

“There’s been such an outpouring. It shows how much he meant to people.

“Everyone knew Donald,” he added. “He knew what everyone needed and he went above and beyond constantly.

“There won’t be another like him.”

‘I’d maybe be the only person they spoke to all day’

The man himself was modest about his achievements.

Donald said: “It was quite overwhelming when they gave me my gifts, quite emotional.

“I was only doing my job.”

The 66 year-old, from Perth, spent more than half of his 47-year career as a postman in Methven.

His round included the village itself, as well as the rural properties round about.

“I got to know most people in that time,” he said.

“The job’s changed a lot over the years. There’s less time to speak to customers sadly, but that was always a big part of it for me.

“For some of them I’d maybe be the only person they spoke to all day.”