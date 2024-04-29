Two men charged over drugs and weapons find after man, 25, hospitalised in Perth ‘attack’

Two men have been charged with assault, drugs and weapons offences after a man was left hospitalised in a Perth attack.

Officers were called to South Methven Street at around 4pm on Friday following reports of an assault.

A 25-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment.

As part of their investigation, police searched three properties in the city, where they found class A and B drugs along with weapons.

Two men due in court over Perth drugs, weapons and assault charges

As a result, two men – aged 20 and 21 – have been charged over the assault, drugs and weapons allegations and are due to appear at Perth Sheriff Court on Monday.

A 41-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman have also been reported to the procurator fiscal in connection with drugs offences.

Inspector Kris McCall, of Perth police station, said: “These arrests demonstrate our determination to tackle violence and drug dealing in our communities.

“This remains a high priority for local officers and with the help and support of the public we will continue to target anyone involved in criminal activity.”