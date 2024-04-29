Two men charged over drugs and weapons find after man, 25, hospitalised in Perth ‘attack’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Two men charged over drugs and weapons find after man, 25, hospitalised in Perth ‘attack’

Two others - a man and a woman - have also been reported for alleged drugs offences.

By Andrew Robson
South Methven Street in Perth.
South Methven Street in Perth. Image: Google Street View

Two men have been charged with assault, drugs and weapons offences after a man was left hospitalised in a Perth attack.

Officers were called to South Methven Street at around 4pm on Friday following reports of an assault.

A 25-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment.

As part of their investigation, police searched three properties in the city, where they found class A and B drugs along with weapons.

Two men due in court over Perth drugs, weapons and assault charges

As a result, two men – aged 20 and 21 – have been charged over the assault, drugs and weapons allegations and are due to appear at Perth Sheriff Court on Monday.

A 41-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman have also been reported to the procurator fiscal in connection with drugs offences.

Inspector Kris McCall, of Perth police station, said: “These arrests demonstrate our determination to tackle violence and drug dealing in our communities.

“This remains a high priority for local officers and with the help and support of the public we will continue to target anyone involved in criminal activity.”

