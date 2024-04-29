Dundee loanee Zach Robinson to be released by AFC Wimbledon this summer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee loanee Zach Robinson to be released by AFC Wimbledon this summer

The 21-year-old will be a free agent at the end of this season.

By George Cran
Zach Robinson
Zach Robinson has spent the last two seasons at Dundee. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

Dundee loanee Zach Robinson will be a free agent this summer.

The 21-year-old has spent the last two seasons on loan at Dens Park from AFC Wimbledon.

He played a pivotal role in the club’s promotion from the Championship, finishing the campaign as the club’s top league scorer.

Alex Jakubiak (left) and Zach Robinson celebrate against Raith Rovers. Image: SNS.
Zach Robinson built up a deadly partnership with Alex Jakubiak last season. Image: SNS.

Robinson netted 13 in 34 appearances under Gary Bowyer.

Dundee fought off interest from two other Premiership sides to get the striker back at Dens this season following Tony Docherty’s arrival.

And he was welcomed back as a fans favourite in the summer.

Premiership struggles

However, he’s found it difficult to nail down a regular starting spot in the top-flight.

Robinson has managed just three starts since the turn of the year, though injury has kept him out in recent weeks.

He returned to the matchday squad a month ago but has played just one minute of football since then with Amadou Bakayoko, Scott Tiffoney and Curtis Main ahead of him.

He was an unused sub in Sunday’s defeat to Celtic. Robinson has, though, scored six times in 25 appearances, 13 of those being starts.

Zach Robinson completes a 4-0 thumping of St Mirren. Image: SNS
Zach Robinson completes a 4-0 thumping of St Mirren. Image: SNS

But now he’ll have an uncertain summer ahead after being told by parent club AFC Wimbledon he will be released at the end of his contract.

The English League Two side revealed their retained list after their league campaign ended at the weekend with a 10th-placed finish.

Wimbledon boss Johnnie Jackson said: “I would like to thank the outgoing players for all their hard work and dedication shown in their AFC Wimbledon careers and we as a club wish them every success in their next chapter.

“We look forward to seeing our retained players back in training in June ahead of an exciting new season.”

More from Dundee FC

Lyall Cameron salutes the travelling Dundee fans at full-time. Image: Shutterstock
Dundee star Lyall Cameron nominated for PFA Scotland Young Player of the Year
Bakayoko gets in behind the Celtic defence before the flag goes up. Image: SNS
4 Dundee talking points from Celtic display as stats show big improvements at BOTH…
Flooding at the Dens Road and Isla Street junction in August 2017. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Dens Road flooding issues laid bare - but Scottish Water 'highly confident' there's NO…
Tony Docherty in the stands as his Dundee take on Celtic. Image: SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty insists Celtic display gives big belief for run-in: 'We are…
Dundee faced Celtic at Dens Park. Image: SNS
Dundee 1-2 Celtic: Player ratings and star man as dogged Dee push league leaders…
Evening telegraph news CR0024603 G Jennings pics . GV of Riverside football pitches Dundee for a court story, wednesday 21st october.
Dundee FC Riverside training complex plans a 'win-win' for community
Tony Docherty has led Dundee to a top-six finish. Image: SNS.
Tony Docherty stunned to learn Dundee haven't played in Europe for 21 years
4
Owen Dodgson celebrates with fellow Dundee loanee Owen Beck at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.
Top six 'not enough' for Owen Dodgson as Dundee bid to end long wait…
Tony Docherty said Dundee captain Joe Shaughnessy will be out long-term. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss reveals new Joe Shaughnessy role as Tony Docherty lays out extent of…
Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty to miss weekend Celtic clash through suspension

Conversation