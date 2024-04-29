Dundee loanee Zach Robinson to be released by AFC Wimbledon this summer

Dundee loanee Zach Robinson will be a free agent this summer.

The 21-year-old has spent the last two seasons on loan at Dens Park from AFC Wimbledon.

He played a pivotal role in the club’s promotion from the Championship, finishing the campaign as the club’s top league scorer.

Robinson netted 13 in 34 appearances under Gary Bowyer.

Dundee fought off interest from two other Premiership sides to get the striker back at Dens this season following Tony Docherty’s arrival.

And he was welcomed back as a fans favourite in the summer.

Premiership struggles

However, he’s found it difficult to nail down a regular starting spot in the top-flight.

Robinson has managed just three starts since the turn of the year, though injury has kept him out in recent weeks.

He returned to the matchday squad a month ago but has played just one minute of football since then with Amadou Bakayoko, Scott Tiffoney and Curtis Main ahead of him.

He was an unused sub in Sunday’s defeat to Celtic. Robinson has, though, scored six times in 25 appearances, 13 of those being starts.

But now he’ll have an uncertain summer ahead after being told by parent club AFC Wimbledon he will be released at the end of his contract.

The English League Two side revealed their retained list after their league campaign ended at the weekend with a 10th-placed finish.

Wimbledon boss Johnnie Jackson said: “I would like to thank the outgoing players for all their hard work and dedication shown in their AFC Wimbledon careers and we as a club wish them every success in their next chapter.

“We look forward to seeing our retained players back in training in June ahead of an exciting new season.”