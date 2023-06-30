Dundee fought off interest from 2 Premiership rivals for Zach Robinson return says boss Tony Docherty

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee fought off interest from 2 Premiership rivals for Zach Robinson return says boss Tony Docherty

Striker is beginning his third spell at Dens Park but had options to go elsewhere, including English League One.

By Neil Robertson
Zach Robinson
Zach Robinson is back at Dens Park. Image: SNS.

Tony Docherty believes the affinity Zach Robinson has with the Dundee support tipped the balance in his decision to come back to Dens.

The AFC Wimbledon striker quickly became a fans’ favourite during two loan spells with the Dark Blues last season, netting 13 times in 33 games and helping the club clinch promotion to the Premiership.

The 21-year-old returned to Dundee yesterday on a season-long loan and Dens boss Docherty revealed Robinson made his decision despite interest from two Scottish top-tier sides and another club down south.

Docherty said: “I saw a lot of Zach’s games last season and every time I came away full of admiration. He’s a very talented boy.

Alex Jakubiak (left) and Zach Robinson celebrate against Raith Rovers. Image: SNS.
Zach Robinson and Alex Jakubiak (left) celebrate against Raith Rovers. Image: SNS.

“His movement is brilliant, his game intelligence is excellent. He picks up good wee areas. I always thought I’d love to work with him and now I can’t wait to get him on the grass.

“You need to remember his age too. To have that goal return, 13 in 33 games is outstanding.

“The special thing is the fans here love him already. He’s got that relationship.

“He wasn’t short of suitors. There were two Premiership teams and a top-end League One team down south. He had decisions to make.

“I spoke to him on numerous occasions but the affinity he’s got here with the supporters is a big thing. It’s a great signing for us and for him.”

Step up

Dundee manager Tony Docherty. Image: SNS.
Dundee manager Tony Docherty. Image: SNS.

Docherty insisted he has no doubts that Robinson will take the step up to the Premiership in his stride, saying: “Absolutely. I thought he was of that level coming away from games. He’s got the tools for that.

“It’s the intelligence of his runs and the way he positions to receive the ball and finish.

“As a striker you can do that and the ball doesn’t come. But if he continues to do that and if he gets the service, he’ll get goals.”

More from The Courier

Montrose hosted Forfar at Links Park. Image: SNS
3 Montrose v Forfar talking points as Ray McKinnon misses Loons win
Youngster gives friendly hound a big hug. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Best pictures as Scottish Game Fair gets under way at Scone Palace
Peter Vardy's CARZ dealership in Dundee
Disgruntled Dundee drivers hold protest outside Peter Vardy CARZ
Mortisha the Bengal cat who was hit. Image: Philip Russell
Anger after valuable Bengal cat hit in the face with air rifle pellet in…
Arbroath FC stars Aaron Steele and Leighton McIntosh wear Arbroath's new Guide Dogs-inspired kit along with club ambassador and Guide Dogs fosterer Alan Soutar.
Arbroath launch new Guide Dogs Scotland-inspired charity kit as Angus club's ambassador Alan Soutar…
Home Choice owner Hussain Ahmed
Dundonians divided by new city centre shop's free vape promotion
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Banned again and airsoft danger
Tiger Woods playing in front of the Carnoustie Golf Links clubhouse at The open Championship in 2018.
COURIER OPINION: Carnoustie Golf Links masterplan can win back The Open - if Angus…
The Hauntings, a scrap metal sculpture of a war-weary soldier at the Black Watch Castle and Museum in Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
6m-tall First World War sculpture unveiled at Perth's Black Watch Castle and Museum
Emergency services were called to the A915 near to Leven after a three-car crash. Image: Fife Jammer Locations Facebook.
Drivers warned of long tailbacks after three-car crash near Leven