Dundee fought off interest from 2 Premiership rivals for Zach Robinson return says boss Tony Docherty

Tony Docherty believes the affinity Zach Robinson has with the Dundee support tipped the balance in his decision to come back to Dens.

The AFC Wimbledon striker quickly became a fans’ favourite during two loan spells with the Dark Blues last season, netting 13 times in 33 games and helping the club clinch promotion to the Premiership.

The 21-year-old returned to Dundee yesterday on a season-long loan and Dens boss Docherty revealed Robinson made his decision despite interest from two Scottish top-tier sides and another club down south.

Docherty said: “I saw a lot of Zach’s games last season and every time I came away full of admiration. He’s a very talented boy.

“His movement is brilliant, his game intelligence is excellent. He picks up good wee areas. I always thought I’d love to work with him and now I can’t wait to get him on the grass.

“You need to remember his age too. To have that goal return, 13 in 33 games is outstanding.

“The special thing is the fans here love him already. He’s got that relationship.

“He wasn’t short of suitors. There were two Premiership teams and a top-end League One team down south. He had decisions to make.

“I spoke to him on numerous occasions but the affinity he’s got here with the supporters is a big thing. It’s a great signing for us and for him.”

Step up

Docherty insisted he has no doubts that Robinson will take the step up to the Premiership in his stride, saying: “Absolutely. I thought he was of that level coming away from games. He’s got the tools for that.

“It’s the intelligence of his runs and the way he positions to receive the ball and finish.

“As a striker you can do that and the ball doesn’t come. But if he continues to do that and if he gets the service, he’ll get goals.”