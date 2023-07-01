Justice must be done and seen to be done – newspapers are part of the ‘seen to be done’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Justice must be done and seen to be done – newspapers are part of the ‘seen to be done’

News desks are well used to discussions with people who insist their Facebook or Instagram output is their private property and photos have been “stolen” from it.

By Steve Finan

It is the business of newspapers to print court reports. Justice must be done and seen to be done. A newspaper plays a part in the “seen to be done” bit.

The accuracy and grasp of the law required in court reporting, and the editing of these reports, can be the most challenging part of working for a newspaper. It can also be the most confrontational.

Reporters and photographers are routinely threatened while at court merely doing their jobs.

The news desk often gets angry phone calls from accused people, their relatives (mums are the worst), and even solicitors demanding (without a leg to stand on) a case shouldn’t appear in the paper.

There are certain parts of court reporting the public, if they aren’t used to appearing in a case, might be unfamiliar with or surprised by.

It is, for instance, common practice to print a photo of a person, accused or witness, which has appeared on social media. This is lawful because the photo is deemed “already in the public domain”.

In a similar way, witnesses or accused people phone (or turn up at the office door) ranting about what was said in court. They claim “the other side” told lies about them. Journalists, unless directed otherwise from the bench, report what is said in open court and play no part in verifying whether it is true or not. They must, however, accurately report what is said.

People complain their address has been revealed. But addresses (usually just street name and town) are essential in case people with the same name are confused.

Another common complaint is that court reports can be found online sometimes many years after the case called. This is because most newspapers deem it important their archive remains visible and unaltered for all time.

This can be upsetting when a report remains viewable despite the conviction otherwise being “spent” (you no longer have to disclose it).

The best way to avoid all this, of course, is to not break the law in the first place.

I always enjoyed the challenge of dealing with court copy and developed my own acronym for “the essentials” to be printed: NAACAD.

Every court report should have the accused’s: Name, Address, Age, Charge, Admission (or denial), and Disposal (the decision the sheriff or judge hands down).

Otherwise, the newspaper is naacad (see my witty “knackered” sounds-like?) and charged with contempt of court.

 

 

Word of the week

Didactic (adjective)

Instructive, intended to teach. EG: “Newspaper reports of the sheriff court’s sensational, salacious, and stunningly stupid cases should be a didactic read, the lesson being: whatever you do, don’t do this.”

Read the latest Oh my word! every Saturday in The Courier. Contact me at sfinan@dctmedia.co.uk

