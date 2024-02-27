MARTEL MAXWELL: Does someone have to die before Yousaf agrees to Olympia inquiry?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
MARTEL MAXWELL: Does someone have to die before Yousaf agrees to Olympia inquiry?

Would the First Minister consider an independent inquiry necessary only if someone in injured in our crumbling leisure centre? Or would there have to be an actual fatality before questions were asked?

Steel rod failure closed Olympia pools
The Olympia has been beset with problems - the latest being a metal rod falling and almost hitting swimmers
By Martel Maxwell

LET’s talk about the Olympia swimming pool.

I’m hoping you can help me catch up.

It started well, to the tune of £31.5million – the cheapest (by £4.5million) of six tenders.

After a time, it closed because of an issue with a light fitting, before further investigation uncovered corrosion on the flumes.

There was a roof leak, possible incorrect levels of chemicals in the water and plans to combat condensation with baby oil.

Oh and insulation would have prevented objects falling from the ceiling.

But finally it reopened and all was well – until a few weeks ago when it wasn’t because a metal rod fell from a flume and almost hit a swimmer.

Rust confirmed at Olympia
The steel rod fell from the red chute.  Image: Leisure and Culture Dundee

Am I up to speed?

Thankfully we have a free press in this city, where the Courier has investigated this head-scratching farce of a white elephant – and it’s just as well, because the politicians who could demand answers are strangely silent.

Inconceivable

Take first minister Humza Yousaf who, when questioned this week on the above, said he’d taken his kids to Olympia and he would in future – and that there is no need for an independent inquiry.

Really? Why?

My ten year old son was one of the hoards of visitors who queued to experience the newly opened pool, along with pals for a birthday party.

Everyone assumed it was safe – for surely the council and whoever else is responsible – wouldn’t bring people into an enclosed building that could harm them.

It was inconceivable that anyone would charge kids or adults to gain entry into a building which could (had the metal rod not narrowly missed a swimmer and actually hit them) at best, injure them.

Would Yousaf consider an independent inquiry necessary only if a child or adult was bruised or bloodied? Or would there have to be an actual fatality before questions were asked?

Humza Yousaf says he is happy to take his children to  the Olympia. Image: Jane Barlow/PA.

And was a 16 year old on work experience the gaffer of the building work? It’s the only logical answer I can find when I read the words ‘baby oil’ as a solution to condensation on this scale.

Though to be fair, any 16 year old worth their salt would use Google to search for the correct glue to use – rather than be faced with a £65,000 bill for choosing the wrong one.

Smiles, swimming costumes…and hard hats

Property purchasers on Homes Under The Hammer insulate the roofs of their two up, two down semis with a budget of £5,000 – so why was it missed in a multi million pound project supposed to be the jewel of our leisure crown?

Back to Yousaf – the first minister of Scotland – the man with the top job in the whole of our proud nation. Leader of men, beacon of morality.

He sounded chipper, like he was saying it with a smile: “In fact, I look forward – when it’s reopened – to going back there with my kids.”

You before me Yousaf, you before me.

Mind you, it will make for a nice family picture for his mantlepice – a family day out with big smiles, swimming costumes…..and hard hats.

