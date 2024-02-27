MARTEL MAXWELL: Does someone have to die before Yousaf agrees to Olympia inquiry?

LET’s talk about the Olympia swimming pool.

I’m hoping you can help me catch up.

It started well, to the tune of £31.5million – the cheapest (by £4.5million) of six tenders.

After a time, it closed because of an issue with a light fitting, before further investigation uncovered corrosion on the flumes.

There was a roof leak, possible incorrect levels of chemicals in the water and plans to combat condensation with baby oil.

Oh and insulation would have prevented objects falling from the ceiling.

But finally it reopened and all was well – until a few weeks ago when it wasn’t because a metal rod fell from a flume and almost hit a swimmer.

Am I up to speed?

Thankfully we have a free press in this city, where the Courier has investigated this head-scratching farce of a white elephant – and it’s just as well, because the politicians who could demand answers are strangely silent.

Inconceivable

Take first minister Humza Yousaf who, when questioned this week on the above, said he’d taken his kids to Olympia and he would in future – and that there is no need for an independent inquiry.

Really? Why?

My ten year old son was one of the hoards of visitors who queued to experience the newly opened pool, along with pals for a birthday party.

Everyone assumed it was safe – for surely the council and whoever else is responsible – wouldn’t bring people into an enclosed building that could harm them.

It was inconceivable that anyone would charge kids or adults to gain entry into a building which could (had the metal rod not narrowly missed a swimmer and actually hit them) at best, injure them.

Would Yousaf consider an independent inquiry necessary only if a child or adult was bruised or bloodied? Or would there have to be an actual fatality before questions were asked?

And was a 16 year old on work experience the gaffer of the building work? It’s the only logical answer I can find when I read the words ‘baby oil’ as a solution to condensation on this scale.

Though to be fair, any 16 year old worth their salt would use Google to search for the correct glue to use – rather than be faced with a £65,000 bill for choosing the wrong one.

Smiles, swimming costumes…and hard hats

Property purchasers on Homes Under The Hammer insulate the roofs of their two up, two down semis with a budget of £5,000 – so why was it missed in a multi million pound project supposed to be the jewel of our leisure crown?

Back to Yousaf – the first minister of Scotland – the man with the top job in the whole of our proud nation. Leader of men, beacon of morality.

He sounded chipper, like he was saying it with a smile: “In fact, I look forward – when it’s reopened – to going back there with my kids.”

You before me Yousaf, you before me.

Mind you, it will make for a nice family picture for his mantlepice – a family day out with big smiles, swimming costumes…..and hard hats.