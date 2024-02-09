Petition calls for inquiry into crisis-hit Dundee Olympia as fresh repairs needed weeks after re-opening

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Petition calls for inquiry into crisis-hit Dundee Olympia as fresh repairs needed weeks after re-opening

The city's flagship leisure centre has been plagued with problems since its opening in 2013.

By Laura Devlin
A petition has been launched calling for inquiry into Dundee’s crisis-hit Olympia centre after it was revealed yet more repairs are needed.

It was initially closed in October 2021 after an issue with a light fitting was discovered.

However more problems were subsequently found – including corrosion on the flumes – and it remained shut for more than two years whilst £6m worth of repairs were carried out.

The centre eventually re-opened in December but less than two months on more repairs are needed after a metal rod fell from the roof, narrowly missing swimmers.

Facility ‘funded by hard-earned tax money’

The latest debacle has sparked fury from some Dundonians, who say the public deserve to know how public funds are being used.

Writing in the petition, Ewan MacGowan said: “As a concerned citizen of Dundee, I am deeply troubled by the ongoing issues at Olympia Leisure Centre.

“This facility, funded by our hard-earned tax money, has been closed for two years.

“Upon its recent reopening, we were shocked to find that two pools have been shut down with no clear explanation provided.

“We deserve to know how our public funds are being used and why facilities that should be available for public use remain inaccessible.

“We call on Dundee City Councillors to launch an immediate inquiry into what has transpired at Olympia Leisure Centre over the past few years.”

Michael Marra – North East Scotland MSP for Scottish Labour – has previously called for a public inquiry into the issues at the Olympia.

He raised a question in Holyrood a year ago, saying the people of Dundee had been “badly failed” by the council administration.

However his calls were rejected by the then minister for local government, housing and planning Ben Macpherson, who said it was for Dundee City Council to address.

Information ‘publicly available’

A spokesperson for Dundee City Council said: “Since the issues with the building at Olympia were first discovered in 2021, a number of reports have been considered by various council committees.

“These have focussed on different aspects of the situation, including providing information on the background to the need for closure and a number of progress reports on the maintenance programme which was completed late last year.

“These reports are publicly available on the council’s website and provide a detailed background and narrative on the initial, historical and unfolding situation at Olympia. Each of these reports was considered in public and all were subject to intense scrutiny by elected members.

“Work is going on at the building to ensure that the pool area currently out of operation will be reopened to the public as soon as possible”

Conversation