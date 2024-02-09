Dundee woman used knife and screwdriver in vicious attack on family friend

A woman who was part of a vicious knife and screwdriver attack on a family friend in Dundee has been released from custody.

Michaela Pattie also repeatedly stamped on Ashley O’Neill’s head during the assault at Hoylake Place.

Pattie launched the frenzied attack after her mother ended up in hospital suffering a suspected drugs overdose.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard Ms O’Neill was at home when she was woken by the sound of her door being banged.

She found Pattie and another woman in the living room.

Ms O’Neill picked up a knife but was overpowered and armed herself with a screwdriver. The other woman had a knife.

Stamped on stricken victim

Prosecutor Alistair McDermott said: “They both began to attack her with the weapons.

“Both assailants began stamping on her head and body as she lay on the floor.

“She pleaded with them to stop.”

Before fleeing the scene, tobacco and two mobile phones were taken, which they claimed Ms O’Neill had stolen from them.

Ms O’Neill required 15 stitches after suffering numerous wounds.

Pattie, who was remanded at HMP Edinburgh, pled guilty to seizing Ms O’Neill’s body, pulling her from a sofa to the floor, kneeling to prevent her from moving, seizing her body as she tried to leave, dragging her back to the living room and throwing her to the floor.

She then repeatedly struck Ms O’Neill on the head and body with a knife and screwdriver before repeatedly stamping on her head and body to her severe injury and permanent disfigurement, as well as robbing her of two mobile phones and tobacco.

The incident occurred on October 27 2019 at an address on Hoylake Place.

Already served ’13 months’ in prison

Jim Laverty, defending, said Pattie accepted responsibility for what had happened, despite only playing a part in the attack.

After background reports were prepared, Pattie said she would seek assistance from a women’s mentoring service if she were to be released from custody.

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown placed Pattie on supervision for a year, including a conduct requirement to engage with addiction services.

The community payback order was imposed after Sheriff Martin-Brown pointed out Pattie had already served the equivalent of a 13-month prison sentence while on remand.

