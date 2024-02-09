Dundee woman used knife and screwdriver in vicious attack on family friend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee woman used knife and screwdriver in vicious attack on family friend

Michaela Pattie admitted using weapons and then stamping on her victim to her severe injury.

By Ciaran Shanks
Michaela Pattie. Image: Facebook.
Michaela Pattie. Image: Facebook.

A woman who was part of a vicious knife and screwdriver attack on a family friend in Dundee has been released from custody.

Michaela Pattie also repeatedly stamped on Ashley O’Neill’s head during the assault at Hoylake Place.

Pattie launched the frenzied attack after her mother ended up in hospital suffering a suspected drugs overdose.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard Ms O’Neill was at home when she was woken by the sound of her door being banged.

She found Pattie and another woman in the living room.

Ms O’Neill picked up a knife but was overpowered and armed herself with a screwdriver. The other woman had a knife.

Stamped on stricken victim

Prosecutor Alistair McDermott said: “They both began to attack her with the weapons.

“Both assailants began stamping on her head and body as she lay on the floor.

“She pleaded with them to stop.”

Before fleeing the scene, tobacco and two mobile phones were taken, which they claimed Ms O’Neill had stolen from them.

Ms O’Neill required 15 stitches after suffering numerous wounds.


Michaela Pattie. Image: Facebook.

Pattie, who was remanded at HMP Edinburgh, pled guilty to seizing Ms O’Neill’s body, pulling her from a sofa to the floor, kneeling to prevent her from moving, seizing her body as she tried to leave, dragging her back to the living room and throwing her to the floor.

She then repeatedly struck Ms O’Neill on the head and body with a knife and screwdriver before repeatedly stamping on her head and body to her severe injury and permanent disfigurement, as well as robbing her of two mobile phones and tobacco.

The incident occurred on October 27 2019 at an address on Hoylake Place.

Already served ’13 months’ in prison

Jim Laverty, defending, said Pattie accepted responsibility for what had happened, despite only playing a part in the attack.

After background reports were prepared, Pattie said she would seek assistance from a women’s mentoring service if she were to be released from custody.

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown placed Pattie on supervision for a year, including a conduct requirement to engage with addiction services.

The community payback order was imposed after Sheriff Martin-Brown pointed out Pattie had already served the equivalent of a 13-month prison sentence while on remand.

