Jordan McGhee vows Dundee will bounce back from ‘bad night’ as St Johnstone come to town

The Dark Blues were beaten 2-0 at St Mirren in midweek.

By George Cran
Jordan McGhee takes on St Mirren. Image: Shutterstock
Jordan McGhee takes on St Mirren. Image: Shutterstock

Jordan McGhee has vowed Dundee will bounce back from their St Mirren disappointment.

The Dark Blues were beaten 2-0 in Paisley to fall nine points behind the Buddies in fifth place.

McGhee admits it was an under-par performance as late goals from Mikael Mandron and Toyosi Olusanya sealed all three points for the home side.

The Dundee defender, though, is keen heads don’t drop with another big game coming up so soon on Sunday at home to St Johnstone.

“We’ve done well this season and this is the first time we’ve been below par,” McGhee admitted.

Owen Beck is dejected after missing a first-half chance at St Mirren.

“It was a bad night for us. We can’t say it’s happened too many times this season.

“Nothing went for us and we know we weren’t at it, as we have been all season.

“We’ve set such a high standard and we need to get back to that on Sunday.

“We’ll look back at it, lick our wounds and be ready for the weekend.”

Stuck in traffic

The start of the night was delayed after the Dundee team bus was stuck in traffic en route to the stadium.

The Dark Blues arrived just after 7pm with the kick-off pushed back to 8.15pm.

McGhee, though, insists it had no impact on the performance.

The Dundee bus arrived around 7pm after being stuck in traffic. Image: SNS
The Dundee bus arrived around 7pm after being stuck in traffic. Image: SNS

“We’d had our pre-match meal and we were all ready for the game and then obviously just the traffic but these things obviously happen,” he added.

“We prepared fine after that.

“You could say being stuck in traffic summed up our night but, at the end of the day, it was us on the pitch and we know individually it wasn’t good enough.

“We’ve got a game round the corner and we’ve got good lads in the dressing room, good characters and we’ll bounce back, I’m sure.”

‘Back to winning ways’

He added: “We’ve done well so far, everyone in the dressing room has contributed brilliantly this season.

“This was a bad night at the office but Sunday is a big game and we’ll take it week by week.

“We’ve done not too bad but we need to get back to winning ways and hopefully that’ll be on Sunday.”

