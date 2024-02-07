St Mirren 2-0 Dundee: Player ratings and talking points as late goals seal points for Buddies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

St Mirren 2-0 Dundee: Player ratings and talking points as late goals seal points for Buddies

The Dark Blues fell to defeat in Paisley after two late goals earned the home side all three points.

By George Cran
Luke McCowan challenges Hyeokkyu Kwon as Dundee faced St Mirren. Image: SNS
Luke McCowan challenges Hyeokkyu Kwon as Dundee faced St Mirren. Image: SNS

Dundee fell to their second straight Premiership defeat after St Mirren ran out 2-0 winners in Paisley.

It was a poor night for the visitors with the Buddies deserving victors thanks to two second-half goals.

A Mikael Mandron volley on 73 minutes broke the deadlock before Toyosi Olusanya sealed the points for the home side in stoppage time.

That was after they were reduced to 10 men on 84 minutes thanks to James Bolton’s red card.

Home chances

Just like the Dundee team bus after the half-hour delay due to traffic, the match took a while to kick into gear.

Once it did, it was the home side who enjoyed the better of the opening 45 minutes.

Their best chance came on 24 minutes as Mandron was played in behind but found Trevor Carson equal to his low effort across goal.

Gogic goes close for St Mirren. Image: SNS
Gogic goes close for St Mirren. Image: SNS

Alex Gogic flicked a header just past the post moments later as the Dundee defence creaked.

The Dark Blues struggled to get anything going in the first half but they did have the chance to take the lead on 41 minutes.

A breakaway saw Lyall Cameron play Owen Beck through on goal, clear through from the halfway line.

Owen Beck
A gutted Owen Beck after missing a big first-half chance. Image: SNS

However, the Liverpool loanee was reluctant to take the chance on his right foot, cut back inside and dragged his shot wide of the post.

Late dismay

The second half started much like the first, with few chances.

That was until a St Mirren cross from the left was punched out by Carson and dropped for Keanu Baccus. The Buddies sub fired the volley off the crossbar and over, however.

And the opener finally came for the hosts as the ball fell for No 9 Mandron to volley goalwards. Carson got a big hand to it but could only divert the ball into the corner.

Olusanya makes it 2-0 late on. Image: SNS
Olusanya makes it 2-0 late on. Image: SNS

Carson then denied Lewis Jamieson with 10 minutes to go after a mix-up at the back for Dundee.

Chances were coming to finish the game off before the hosts were reduced to 10 men on 85 minutes after Bolton dived in on Owen Dodgson.

Dundee were flooding forward in their bid for a late leveller but left the back door open.

Sub Olusanya ran through on goal and fired beyond Carson. The flag went up initially for offside but VAR intervened to say the goal was good.

And that was that for Dundee in Paisley.

Delay

The Dundee bus arrived around 7pm after being stuck in traffic. Image: SNS
The Dundee bus arrived around 7pm after being stuck in traffic. Image: SNS

Kick off was pushed back by half-an-hour after the Dundee team bus was stuck in traffic.

The Dark Blues players arrived just after 7pm after a short journey from Glasgow city centre took 90 minutes following an accident.

Dundee manager Tony Docherty told BBC Scotland: “We left the hotel and we had been stuck in traffic for an hour-and-a-half.

“I think there was a crash. It’s happened before, it’ll happen again. It happened to Rangers earlier in the season. I spoke to [Stephen Robinson], we agreed a time.”

The disruption pre-match may well have affected the visitors after putting in one of their poorest displays of the season.

Frontmen

It was the first time Curtis Main and Michael Mellon had ever played together. And it certainly looked that way in a poor first half for the Dee.

The front two were disjointed and struggled to get their team-mates into play. At times that was due to poor long balls coming from the backline but more was needed after the break.

Curtis Main made his first start for Dundee. Image: SNS

Docherty could be heard in the dugout being unhappy with how easy St Mirren were playing out from defence with his strikers not doing enough.

And 14 minutes into the second half Main’s time was up. The big striker still looks short of sharpness with home fans enjoying his early exit.

Mellon followed 10 minutes later with Dundee finishing the match with Amadou Bakayoko and Zach Robinson up top.

But there would be no late impact from the subs with the game drifting away from Dundee.

Table

Dundee just about kept their top-six place thanks to Celtic’s late winner denying Hibs a point.

This defeat, though, leaves a big gap to St Mirren in fifth spot.

Despite having two games in hand, the Buddies now boast a nine-point lead over the Dee.

At this stage of the season, that’s a big lead.

Just two points above 10th now, Dundee need to start putting wins on the board.

Player Ratings

St Mirren: Hemming, Bolton, Tanser, Mandron (Olusanya 87), Kiltie, Gogic, Scott (Jamieson 68 (Dunne 87)), Boyd-Munce, Kwon (Baccus 58), Fraser, Bwomono.

Subs not used: Urminsky, Taylor, Ayunga, Flynn, Brown.

Dundee FC: Carson 5, Dodgson 6, Shaughnessy 6, Ashcroft 5 (Astley 68, 5), McGhee 6, Beck 6, Boateng 6 (Mulligan 77), McCowan 6, Cameron 6 (Bakayoko 77), Main 5 (Robinson 59, 6), Mellon 5 (Tiffoney 68, 5).

Subs not used: Sharp, Robertson, Donnelly, Sylla.

Referee: Steven McLean

Attendance: 5,737 (449 away)

Conversation