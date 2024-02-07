Craig Levein: St Johnstone matched Hearts in every department

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Craig Levein: St Johnstone matched Hearts in every department

The Perth boss wasn't downbeat about his team's performance in defeat.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone manager Craig Levein.
St Johnstone manager Craig Levein. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone were beaten by Hearts and Lawrence Shankland – as has been the case for many teams in the Premiership over the last few months.

But manager Craig Levein believes his side emerged from their 1-0 defeat with credit on a night in which no damage was done to their Premiership survival hopes, with Livingston losing at Kilmarnock.

“I was really pleased with our performance,” said Levein. “We matched Hearts in every department.

“They are by far the third best team in the country but I was pleased to see us play some good football.

“I thought we had possession for long periods and that pleased me.

Hearts' Lawrence Shankland celebrates scoring to make it 1-0.
Hearts’ Lawrence Shankland celebrates scoring to make it 1-0. Image: SNS.

“The fact we lost 1-0 to a good Hearts side, with Lawrence Shankland scoring a goal that I don’t think anyone else on the field would have a chance of scoring, the way we played pleases me.

“I thought we were in it for long periods and our goalkeeper had very little to do.

Penalty claim

Saints had a penalty shout when an Adama Sidibeh shot struck the top of Alex Cochrane’s arm but, after a VAR check, they weren’t given the chance of equalising from the penalty spot.

“I haven’t seen it but it looked like it was going in,” said Levein.

“It’s done and there’s nothing we can do about it now.”

Against Ross County, Levein had to do without three important players and against Hearts, it went up to four.

“I’m hoping to have Liam Gordon, Matty Smith and David Keltjens back for Sunday but nothing is guaranteed,” said Levein.

“We have been without a number of prominent players for the last two games, so all credit to the lads for the way they have dug in over the last two matches.”

Levein was full of praise for the Hearts match-winner, who has been the key man for the Tynecastle club on many occasions this season – twice against his own team since he took over from Steven MacLean.

The former Scotland boss believes Shankland has a strong chance of going to the Euros in the summer.

“I don’t think anyone would say he doesn’t,” said Levein. “His record speaks for itself.

“In a lot of games this season he’s been the difference for Hearts. I’m a big admirer.”

More from St Johnstone FC

Lawrence Shankland celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against St Johnstone.
St Johnstone 0-1 Hearts: Player ratings and star man as lethal Lawrence Shankland scores…
Sam McClelland is a Dundee United player until the end of the campaign. Image: Richard Wiseman/Dundee United FC
Sam McClelland reveals 3 Dundee United aims as St Johnstone defender targets loan bounce
Benji Kimpioka and Adama Sidibeh have added pace to the St Johnstone attack.
St Johnstone star couldn't pick winner in Sidibeh v Kimpioka sprint but says duo…
St Johnstone defender Sam McClelland.
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein gives Sam McClelland Dundee United challenge
Cammy Ballantyne.
St Johnstone midfielder Cammy Ballantyne joins Clyde on loan
Sam McClelland battles for a high ball with Simon Murray.
Sam McClelland: The centre-back Dundee United need and the game-time St Johnstone boss Craig…
Dundee United new loan signing Sam McClelland at Tannadice.
Sam McClelland checks in at Dundee United as St Johnstone defender makes loan switch
Martin Buglione.
Martin Buglione: St Johnstone's last non-league star who scored a 'van Basten goal', represented…
Benji Kimpioka is up and running.
St Johnstone striker Benji Kimpioka sets goals target after getting off the mark with…
Michael Stewart questioned St Johnstone's direction of travel under Craig Levein but they're now up to ninth in the table.
4 St Johnstone talking points as huge win in Dingwall gives Michael Stewart the…

Conversation