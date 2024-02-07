‘Aggrieved’ Dundee boss Tony Docherty slams second handball call in 2 games after being denied ‘identical’ penalty in St Mirren defeat

Dundee boss Tony Docherty insists his side should have been awarded a late penalty at St Mirren after yet another contentious handball.

The Buddies had deserved their lead heading into the final stages but were reduced to 10 men after James Bolton saw red on 84 minutes.

And three minutes later Luke McCowan went for goal only to see the effort blocked in the area by what appeared to be a St Mirren hand. Strong appeals were immediate from the Dark Blues.

And Docherty was shown a yellow card for his protestations.

That was after the Dee were on the other side of a controversial handball at the weekend when Lee Ashcroft was adjudged to have handled a Lawrence Shankland shot, a game Hearts went on to win.

This would be their second defeat on the spin as St Mirren ran out 2-0 winners in the end thanks to a stoppage-time Toyosi Olusanya strike.

‘I don’t understand’

But an “aggrieved” Docherty is at a loss with the handball rule.

“I didn’t think we did enough to win the game,” he said.

“There was a decision in the 87th minute I felt should have went our way based on previous games and I’m really quite aggrieved at that.

“It’s a handball that’s identical to the one we were punished for when Lee Ashcroft handled it and lost a game to Hearts.

“Luke McCowan had a shot and it’s going towards goal.

“It’s stops the path of the ball and for me I don’t understand why Saturday’s is a penalty but tonight it isn’t.

“I spoke with the referee but I still don’t know what handball is.

“In the context of the game, the 87th minute and every single Dundee player claims for handball.

“I think the referee should go over and check it. I don’t understand.

“The whole point is to make sure in games of that magnitude, when there’s so much resting on it, it should be checked. Why not use the technology.

“It’s a handball that gives us an opportunity to equalise in the 87th minute.

“It’s the exact same scenario, and I fail to see the logic between that.”

Delay

Late goals from Mikael Mandron and Toyosi Olusanya won the game for the home side.

The game, though, kicked off late after the Dundee team bus was delayed by a traffic accident en route to the stadium.

Docherty insists the delay didn’t affect his side but admits the Dark Blues were below par.

“The delay didn’t affect us,” he added.

“I thought tonight was a difficult game, the pitch was really poor. St Mirren know their system and credit to them, they played it well.

“I won’t be down on my players. They give me everything.

“We just fell short tonight.

“We’ve had a really gruelling schedule.

“I think that played a part tonight. I thought for the first time we looked a bit leggy.

“You need decisions to go for you and unfortunately they went against us tonight.”