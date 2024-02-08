Perth North Inch parking ban abandoned after 100-plus objections

Councillors have thrown out a controversial plan for parking restrictions on streets around Perth’s North Inch.

The proposals would have introduced single yellow ‘no waiting’ lines on Harley Place and Harley Terrace.

Double yellow lines were also proposed for an access road leading to Muirton Cottage and the North Inch park.

The scheme was the latest in a series of efforts to tackle complaints about problem parking in the area.

Councillors were told officers had been grappling with the issue for more than eight years.

But previous attempts had faltered because locals could not agree on what was needed.

And many insist there is not even a problem with parking in the neighbourhood.

‘North Inch parking arguments have taken up enough time’

The proposal that came before the environment and infrastructure committee on Wednesday had already been watered down.

Residents had been consulted on plan to restrict parking across a wider area, that would also have included Florence Place and Muirton Bank.

However, that suggestion resulted in more than 100 objections.

And, after hearing from locals on Wednesday, the committee decided the more limited restrictions should not proceed either.

Councillor Colin Stewart moved a motion that they drop the plan, saying it was clear that residents did not agree on the need for change – and council officers had better things to do with their time.

“We are taking up an awful lot of time with a team that have an awful lot of projects to get done across the whole of Perth and Kinross area,” he said.

“Therefore, at this point it is up to to us as a committee to say no, we are simply going to draw a line.

“We cannot get a solution which meets with the broad general approval of all, or most residents in this area. And, therefore, we need to drop any work on this area going forward.”

Mixed opinions on need for change

A report to the committee explained officers had looked at introducing parking restrictions in the area on three previous occasions, at the request of councillors and the local community council.

It explained: “On each occasion, during informal consultation, the council failed to get a consensus from the residents of that area.

“Due to the lack of wider community support, and the inability to address objections, the proposals were dropped each time.”

The latest proposal was drawn up after the council was told there was now sufficient community support last year.

However, the responses to the consultation showed it continued to divide the community.

One resident told the committee he’d called police to tackle drivers blocking his access. Another said he’d missed two appointments for cancer treatment because cars were parked across his driveway.

But critics of the plan said the proposal would hinder their own ability to park near their homes, as well as making life difficult for tradesmen and health visitors.

The consultation attracted 102 objections, 22 responses in support and 12 letters requesting restrictions on other sections of Florence Place.

Objectors included a Perth Parkrun organiser and members of Perth Artisans Golf Club, who said it would make it harder for people to enjoy the North Inch.