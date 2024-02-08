Perth North Inch parking ban abandoned after 100-plus objections

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth & Kinross

Perth North Inch parking ban abandoned after 100-plus objections

The proposal to limit parking on streets around Perth's North Inch had divided the Muirton community

By Morag Lindsay
Sign for North Inch park, Perth
Critics said the parking restrictions would have hindered people's enjoyment of the North Inch. Image: Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson.

Councillors have thrown out a controversial plan for parking restrictions on streets around Perth’s North Inch.

The proposals would have introduced single yellow ‘no waiting’ lines on Harley Place and Harley Terrace.

Double yellow lines were also proposed for an access road leading to Muirton Cottage and the North Inch park.

The scheme was the latest in a series of efforts to tackle complaints about problem parking in the area.

Councillors were told officers had been grappling with the issue for more than eight years.

Quiet narrow street, with cars parked either side, next to the North inch park, Perth
The new limits on parking around Perth’s North Inch had divided opinion. Image: Google.

But previous attempts had faltered because locals could not agree on what was needed.

And many insist there is not even a problem with parking in the neighbourhood.

‘North Inch parking arguments have taken up enough time’

The proposal that came before the environment and infrastructure committee on Wednesday had already been watered down.

Residents had been consulted on plan to restrict parking across a wider area, that would also have included Florence Place and Muirton Bank.

However, that suggestion resulted in more than 100 objections.

And, after hearing from locals on Wednesday, the committee decided the more limited restrictions should not proceed either.

Councillor Colin Stewart moved a motion that they drop the plan, saying it was clear that residents did not agree on the need for change – and council officers had better things to do with their time.

Councillor Colin Stewart.

“We are taking up an awful lot of time with a team that have an awful lot of projects to get done across the whole of Perth and Kinross area,” he said.

“Therefore, at this point it is up to to us as a committee to say no, we are simply going to draw a line.

“We cannot get a solution which meets with the broad general approval of all, or most residents in this area. And, therefore, we need to drop any work on this area going forward.”

Mixed opinions on need for change

A report to the committee explained officers had looked at introducing parking restrictions in the area on three previous occasions, at the request of councillors and the local community council.

Map showing proposed North Inch parking restrictions, including Muirton Bank and Florence Place, and the revised plan excluding those streets
The latest plan for parking restrictions around the North Inch had already been watered down.

It explained: “On each occasion, during informal consultation, the council failed to get a consensus from the residents of that area.

“Due to the lack of wider community support, and the inability to address objections, the proposals were dropped each time.”

The latest proposal was drawn up after the council was told there was now sufficient community support last year.

However, the responses to the consultation showed it continued to divide the community.

Golfer walking on North Inch, Perth, with city streets in background.
Golfers are among the non-residents who make use of the North Inch. Image: Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson.

One resident told the committee he’d called police to tackle drivers blocking his access. Another said he’d missed two appointments for cancer treatment because cars were parked across his driveway.

But critics of the plan said the proposal would hinder their own ability to park near their homes, as well as making life difficult for tradesmen and health visitors.

The consultation attracted 102 objections, 22 responses in support and 12 letters requesting restrictions on other sections of Florence Place.

Objectors included a Perth Parkrun organiser and members of Perth Artisans Golf Club, who said it would make it harder for people to enjoy the North Inch.

 

