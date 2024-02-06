Perth drivers face parking ban on streets around North Inch

Motorists will be banned from parking on streets next to Perth’s North Inch if a new council plan gets the green light.

Councillors will be asked to approve single yellow ‘no waiting’ lines on Harley Place and Harley Terrace.

Double yellow lines are also planned for an access road leading to Muirton Cottage and the North Inch park.

However, a controversial proposal to extend the traffic regulation order to a much wider area looks set to be rejected.

More than 100 people objected to the original suggestion, which also included Florence Place and Muirton Bank.

They included residents who feared they, along with visitors and tradesmen, would have to park further away from their homes.

There were concerns about the impact on visitors to the North Inch.

And objectors also raised the alarm over the potential impact on users of the Strathmoor Centre. The venue provides family support and services for children experiencing trauma.

However, some residents have welcomed the move.

Supporters say the area is currently used as a “free car park for commuters”.

‘No consensus’ in Perth on previous North Inch parking restrictions

The compromise proposal will be considered by councillors later this week.

Officers say they have looked at introducing parking restrictions in the Muirton area on three previous occasions, at the request of councillors and the community council.

A report to Wednesday’s meeting says: “On each occasion, during informal consultation, the council failed to get a consensus from the residents of that area.

“Due to the lack of wider community support, and the inability to address objections, the proposals were dropped each time.”

Last year, the council was told there was now sufficient community support, and a proposal was drawn up.

But a consultation on the plan to introduce limited waiting restrictions on Muirton Bank, Florence Place, Harley Terrace and Harley Place, and no waiting at any time on the access road off Muirton Bank leading to the North Inch attracted 136 responses.

They included 102 objections, 22 responses in support and 12 letters requesting similar restrictions on other sections of Florence Place.

Fears Perth parking ban will dent popularity of North Inch

Critics included a Perth Parkrun organiser, who said around 250-300 people take part in its events on the North Inch every Saturday

“Some of our participants park in this area and we’ve never had any complaints about parking from the community council or indeed, any of the residents,” they wrote.

“This move comes as a surprise and appears to be serving to penalise those who do park sensibly, show consideration to others and wish to better their health.”

A golfer wrote: “I am a member of Perth Artisans Golf Club and regularly play golf on the North Inch as a senior citizen to keep fit and active.

“I strongly object to the proposed parking restrictions which will severely impact on ability to park within a reasonable proximity to our cherished course.”

Another objector wrote: “Residents don’t want this. Motorists don’t want this… Time you started encouraging visitors and business to Perth instead of blocking it at every turn.”

Respondents’ views shape revised plans

The responses were discussed at a meeting with councillors, where it was agreed that Muirton Bank and Florence Place should be withdrawn from the proposal.

However, due to the access issues which have been reported on Harley Terrace, Harley Place and the North Inch access road, the councillors felt the proposed restrictions on these streets should be progressed.

The single yellow ‘no waiting’ lines will forbid parking between 8am and 6pm, Monday to Sunday.

Members of Perth and Kinross Council’s environment, infrastructure and economic development committee will be asked to agree to the revised plan on Wednesday February 7.