What does Fife Council plan to do about potholes come budget day?

Fife Council has spent millions of pounds repairing roads over the last three years.

Despite this, the authority still shelled out more than £55,500 compensating drivers for pothole damage to their cars between 2020 and 2023.

And those payouts represent just a tiny fraction of the total number of claims, with reports coming from every corner of Fife.

The council is due to set out its spending priorities for next year when it agrees its budget on February 22.

However, a year ago the total cost of carrying out all the repairs needed was estimated at £77.6m.

Labour administration leader David Ross has already warned of tough decisions ahead due to significant pressure on finances.

But with roads and potholes a recurring theme among Courier correspondents, we look at some of the issues and ask the council: “What do you plan to do about it?”

Two-foot deep pothole in north east Fife

One massive pothole has been causing issues in north east Fife since at least November.

The B940 from Peat Inn to Higham Toll has a hole around two-feet deep and stretching across both carriageways.

It’s on a bend and is often filled with water, making it difficult to spot.

Motorist Neil McKeown said: “There have been numerous cars ‘drowned’ by this section of road.

“It is very unsafe as you have to cross onto the wrong carriageway to get to the shallow part of the water.”

He added: “I reported this on the council website and they put out some cones, now hit and under the water.

“I think the council need to look at this as a priority as it is only a matter of time until a crash occurs when someone hits the deep water.”

Kilmany Road – the worst in Fife?

The road between Cupar and Kilmany was once dubbed Courier country’s most-potholed route.

And four years on, it seems it is no better.

Temporary repairs last just a few months and Liberal Democrat MP Wendy Chamberlain says it remains a huge issue for the community.

The road now requires extensive patching in several areas but it was not included in the roads repairs programme for the coming year.

Ms Chamberlain says: “The road is an essential link for the rural community and people should not have to worry about their safety when using it.

“The temporary fixes are not sustainable solutions, and the road would be much better off with permanent fixes.”

Year-long pothole dubbed Old Faithful

Meanwhile, a pothole in Inverkeithing is finally earmarked for repair a year after it was first reported.

The hole near the railway station has been there so long it is nicknamed ‘Old Faithful’ by residents.

Several tyres and alloys have been damaged over the last 12 months.

But a permanent fix is now promised following several temporary patches.

‘This is no time to let up on potholes’

Conservative councillor Dave Dempsey says there should be no let-up in road repairs at budget time.

An extra £3.5 million was ploughed into the roads budget last year, on top of the £10m invested since 2021.

However Mr Dempsey warned: “That was good but it was a one-off and won’t automatically be repeated this time.

“Yet the roads are far from fixed and the state of the roads remains the biggest source of public complaint.

“This is not the time to let up.”

Fife Council: ‘Roads are a lifeline and we take it really seriously’

Fife’s Labour administration is only too well aware of the state of the roads.

But it has yet to decide how much to invest in repairs next year.

Transportation spokesman Altany Craik said: “We know the roads aren’t what we want them to be.

“With the weather we’ve had over the winter, they’re springing up in all sorts of places.

“We’re trying to keep on top of it.”

Last year, Fife Council fixed 40,000 square metres of potholes thanks to the extra millions.

And Mr Craik said: “The budget is very soon and we’re looking at how we get investment into our roads.

“They are the lifeline for communities and businesses in Fife and we take it really seriously.”