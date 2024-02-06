For sale: Beautiful 3-bedroom Piperdam family home on edge of golf course

A family home in Piperdam with three spacious bedrooms is for sale.

The detached bungalow is in a peaceful position offering good views and direct access to the New Course.

Recent modernisation has helped create a light and spacious home in garden grounds.

The accommodation has an entrance hallway with two storage cupboards and access into a sizeable loft space.

It also has a living room with a wood-burning stove and incorporates space for dining and home office.

There is a modern dining kitchen with a separate utility room, as well as a sitting room with double doors that lead into the garden.

One of the three double bedrooms has an en suite bathroom that includes a separate shower enclosure. All three bedrooms have built-in wardrobes.

At the front is a gated driveway with parking spaces. This also leads to a detached double garage with a remote-controlled door. There are also areas of stone chips with mature shrubs to the borders.

The south-facing garden to the rear is incredibly private and offers a lovely view of the picturesque golf course.

It features a sunny patio with space for seating, lawn, some colourful plants/shrubs and hedging to the borders.

The house is being marketed by Possible Estate Agents for offers over £420,000.

Elsewhere, a 150-year-old farmhouse in need of some TLC four miles from Dundee is available for £180,000.