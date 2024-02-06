For sale: Beautiful 3-bedroom Piperdam family home on edge of golf course

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
For sale: Beautiful 3-bedroom Piperdam family home on edge of golf course

The detached bungalow has direct access to the New Course.

The three-bedroom bungalow up for sale in Piperdam.
The three-bedroom family home in Piperdam is up for sale. Image: Possible Estate Agents
By Ben MacDonald

A family home in Piperdam with three spacious bedrooms is for sale.

The detached bungalow is in a peaceful position offering good views and direct access to the New Course.

Recent modernisation has helped create a light and spacious home in garden grounds.

The accommodation has an entrance hallway with two storage cupboards and access into a sizeable loft space.

It also has a living room with a wood-burning stove and incorporates space for dining and home office.

The Piperdam family home sits beside the golf course.
The bungalow is tucked in beside the golf course. Image: Possible Estate Agents
The long hallway provides access to a sizeable loft space. Image: Possible Estate Agents
The property has been improved in recent years. Image: Possible Estate Agents
The living room has a wood-burning stove. Image: Possible Estate Agents

There is a modern dining kitchen with a separate utility room, as well as a sitting room with double doors that lead into the garden.

The large family kitchen.
The kitchen is large enough for the family to enjoy meals. Image: Possible Estate Agents
The kitchen is connected to the sitting room. Image: Possible Estate Agents
The sitting room.
Outdoor light helps make the sitting room bright. Image: Possible Estate Agents
There is space in the sitting room to fit in a home office. Image: Possible Estate Agents
A utility room is next to the kitchen. Image: Possible Estate Agents

One of the three double bedrooms has an en suite bathroom that includes a separate shower enclosure. All three bedrooms have built-in wardrobes.

The bungalow has three spacious double bedrooms. Image: Possible Estate Agents
One of the bedrooms has an en-suite bathroom. Image: Possible Estate Agents
Each bedroom has fitted wardrobes. Image: Possible Estate Agents
Each bedroom has views of the local area. Image: Possible Estate Agents
The shower room caters for the entire family. Image: Possible Estate Agents
The bathroom has a bath and shower. Image: Possible Estate Agents

At the front is a gated driveway with parking spaces. This also leads to a detached double garage with a remote-controlled door. There are also areas of stone chips with mature shrubs to the borders.

The south-facing garden to the rear is incredibly private and offers a lovely view of the picturesque golf course.

It features a sunny patio with space for seating, lawn, some colourful plants/shrubs and hedging to the borders.

The entrance to the Piperdam property.
There is plenty of parking past the entrance gateway. Image: Possible Estate Agents
The garden is secluded. Image: Possible Estate Agents
The property benefits from a private garden. Image: Possible Estate Agents
The garden is large and surrounded by shrubbery. Image: Possible Estate Agents
The house is in a large private area. Image: Possible Estate Agents
It offers direct access onto the golf course. Image: Possible Estate Agents
The property is close to Piperdam Loch. Image: Possible Estate Agents

The house is being marketed by Possible Estate Agents for offers over £420,000.

Elsewhere, a 150-year-old farmhouse in need of some TLC four miles from Dundee is available for £180,000.

