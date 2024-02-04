Four-bedroom farmhouse four miles from Dundee on sale for £180k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Property

Four-bedroom farmhouse four miles from Dundee on sale for £180k

The property is an ideal DIY project.

New Mill of Gray Farmhouse, on the western periphery of Dundee, near Invergowrie, is for sale for £180,000.
New Mill of Gray Farmhouse, near Invergowrie, is ideal for a DIY project. Image: Thorntons
By Ben MacDonald

A 150-year-old farmhouse in need of some TLC four miles from Dundee is available for £180,000.

New Mill of Gray Farmhouse sits on the western periphery of Dundee, near Invergowrie.

The four-bedroom house was associated with farm steading on adjacent land. Associated structures have since been demolished and removed from the site.

The ground floor comprises a hall, dining room, box room, sitting room, bathroom, and living room.

An office/bedroom and two established bedrooms can be found on the first floor.

The house sits on the western outskirts of Dundee
The farmhouse sits across from new housing near Invergowrie. Image: Thorntons
Farm steading buildings next to the house have been removed. Image: Thorntons
The accommodation is spread across two floors. Image: Thorntons
The property requires a full renovation. Image: Thorntons

There is a semi-derelict garage adjacent to the house.

The property is being marketed by Thorntons for offers over £180,000.

The advert states that the building is in a poor state of repair throughout and requires a full refurbishment.

The services are assumed to be functional and comprise water, electricity and drainage that are all connected to the mains.

The previous heating system was oil-fired.

There is a large area for garden and amenity space. Image: Thorntons
The farmhouse’s location benefits from countryside views. Image: Thorntons

There is potential for planning consent for a residential development to the east of the farmhouse.

The surrounding land does not form part of the sale, although offers may be considered.

Elsewhere, a ground-floor flat inside the former Hotel Broughty Ferry is on the market for £235k.

