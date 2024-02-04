Four-bedroom farmhouse four miles from Dundee on sale for £180k

A 150-year-old farmhouse in need of some TLC four miles from Dundee is available for £180,000.

New Mill of Gray Farmhouse sits on the western periphery of Dundee, near Invergowrie.

The four-bedroom house was associated with farm steading on adjacent land. Associated structures have since been demolished and removed from the site.

The ground floor comprises a hall, dining room, box room, sitting room, bathroom, and living room.

An office/bedroom and two established bedrooms can be found on the first floor.

There is a semi-derelict garage adjacent to the house.

The property is being marketed by Thorntons for offers over £180,000.

The advert states that the building is in a poor state of repair throughout and requires a full refurbishment.

The services are assumed to be functional and comprise water, electricity and drainage that are all connected to the mains.

The previous heating system was oil-fired.

There is potential for planning consent for a residential development to the east of the farmhouse.

The surrounding land does not form part of the sale, although offers may be considered.

