Flat inside former Hotel Broughty Ferry hits market for £235k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Property

Flat inside former Hotel Broughty Ferry hits market for £235k

The once-popular venue was transformed into luxury apartments.

By Andrew Robson
16 West Queen Street, Broughty Ferry.
The former Hotel Broughty Ferry building. Image: Thorntons

A ground-floor flat inside the former Hotel Broughty Ferry has hit the market for £235k.

The hotel was a stalwart of the area’s hospitality scene until it was put up for sale in 2018.

No buyer was found and the hotel was transformed into eight luxury apartments.

A two-bedroom flat within the West Queen Street property has now hit the market.

 

The Hotel Broughty Ferry pictured in 2018.
The Hotel Broughty Ferry pictured in 2018. Image: DC Thomson
Flat inside former Hotel Broughty Ferry for sale
The entrance to the ground-floor apartment. Image: Thorntons

Upon entering the apartment, you are greeted by a spacious hallway featuring built-in storage cupboards.

To the right is the open-plan living/kitchen/dining room spanning the length of the flat.

The kitchen has stone-effect integrated appliances, while large bay windows create a bright and airy environment in the living space.

The internal entrance to the flat.
The entrance hallway. Image: Thorntons
The modern kitchen space in the Broughty Ferry flat.
The modern kitchen space in the Broughty Ferry flat. Image: Thorntons
An open plan living/kitchen/dining room spans the length of the flat.
An open-plan living/kitchen/dining room spans the length of the flat. Image: Thorntons
Large bay windows allow plenty natural light to enter the property
Large bay windows allow plenty of natural light to enter the property. Image: Thorntons

The master bedroom features an en-suite shower room and boasts built-in mirrored wardrobes.

A separate, stylish shower room sits between the two bedrooms and an outdoor store completes the offering.

The beautifully presented flat has a home report value of £250,000 but is being marketed by Thorntons for offers over £235,000.

The master bedroom in the stunning apartment.
The master bedroom in the apartment. Image: Thorntons
Both bedrooms feature fitted wardrobes.
Both bedrooms feature fitted wardrobes. Image: Thorntons
The en-suite shower room.
The en-suite shower room. Image: Thorntons
A stylish shower-room at the Hotel Broughty Ferry Property
A stylish shower room completes the property. Image: Thorntons
An outdoor store is also included in the listing.
An outdoor store is also included in the listing. Image: Thorntons
The former Hotel Broughty Ferry flat for sale
The flat is a short walk from Broughty Ferry seafront. Image: Thorntons
The flat in Broughty Ferry from above
The flat is close to local amenities. Image: Thorntons

Earlier this month, Lorraine Kelly’s former Broughty Ferry home had its price cut for a second time.

Just outside the city, a stylish family home with an incredible open-plan living space has hit the market.

It comes after the Tayside property market saw a boom in online searches last year, but many areas saw a price dip.

More from Property

West Balbairdie has 22 acres of land and a heated pool. Image: Rettie.
Enormous £1m home in rural Fife has heated indoor pool, annex flat and 22…
The Steading in Bridge of Allan has incredible views. Image: Clyde Property
£575k Bridge of Allan home has incredible mountain views
The three-bedroom home on Kellas Road in Wellbank. Image: Verdala
Stylish family home near Dundee with incredible open-plan space hits market for £325k
Angela Wallace, TSPC operations manager. Image: TSPC
TSPC: 3 out of 5 areas in Tayside see dip in property prices
The Garden Cottage Dunnichen
The Garden Cottage: Beautiful Angus home with brand new conservatory for sale at £425k
This beachfront home has had its asking price cut by a massive £100,000. Image: Zoopla.
5 East Neuk homes with reduced prices
Ryland Lodge in Dunblane.
'Exceptional' £600k Dunblane family home hits the market
Lorraine Kelly house price cut
Lorraine Kelly’s former Dundee home has price cut for second time
4
Three-bedroom house for sale in Cambusbarron
Beautiful £290k home inside converted Stirling mill for sale
The former Dun Primary School in Angus. Image: Yopa
£75k price cut for Angus primary school turned family home

Conversation