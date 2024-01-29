Flat inside former Hotel Broughty Ferry hits market for £235k

A ground-floor flat inside the former Hotel Broughty Ferry has hit the market for £235k.

The hotel was a stalwart of the area’s hospitality scene until it was put up for sale in 2018.

No buyer was found and the hotel was transformed into eight luxury apartments.

A two-bedroom flat within the West Queen Street property has now hit the market.

Upon entering the apartment, you are greeted by a spacious hallway featuring built-in storage cupboards.

To the right is the open-plan living/kitchen/dining room spanning the length of the flat.

The kitchen has stone-effect integrated appliances, while large bay windows create a bright and airy environment in the living space.

The master bedroom features an en-suite shower room and boasts built-in mirrored wardrobes.

A separate, stylish shower room sits between the two bedrooms and an outdoor store completes the offering.

The beautifully presented flat has a home report value of £250,000 but is being marketed by Thorntons for offers over £235,000.

