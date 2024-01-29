Crews tackle fire at Perth chip shop after ‘big bang’

Several crews have been called to a fire at a chip shop in Perth after locals heard a “big bang” before smoke was seen pouring from the takeaway.

Police, firefighters and paramedics have been called to Blue Lagoon on High Street.

Residents in the flats above have been evacuated.

It is not known if anyone has been injured.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We got a call from the owners of the property at 9.50am.

Four appliances and height unit at Blue Lagoon Perth fire

“They reported that the alarms in the shop had gone off and they said they could smell smoke.

“We can confirm there is a fire in the building.

“We have sent four appliances and a height unit from Perth.

“We have no further details at this stage.”

Blue Lagoon fire: Residents evacuated

One resident of a flat in the building said: “I don’t know what started it but we smelled the smoke and evacuated.

“We then saw the fire engines. The police were really quick and got everyone out of their flats, and were knocking on doors.

“We were just exiting the flat when the police came.

“It was a little smoke to start with but when we evacuated there was a lot in the stairwell. We’re a little shaken up.”

A passer-by said: “I got to the top of High Street and saw smoke billowing out of Blue Lagoon.

“The chipper is filled with smoke and all the surrounding streets are closed. There is a strong smell of smoke in the area.”

‘I heard a big explosion’

Another onlooker said: “I heard a big explosion in the chippy and it went into flames.

“I was just outside and heard a big bang and everyone came running out.”

Another witness said: “I was just in the bank and I came up here and saw the lights.

“I thought it was police but saw the engines and smoke.

“You could see the lights when I got here inside but it’s really filled up a lot now.

“The firefighters got here really quick and are dealing with it. It’s not good, though.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “High Street and Scott Street in Perth are currently closed to traffic and pedestrians due to a building fire, reported shortly after 9.50am today.

“Emergency services are at the scene and we would urge people to avoid the area at this time.”