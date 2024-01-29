Crews tackle fire at Perth chip shop after ‘big bang’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Crews tackle fire at Perth chip shop after ‘big bang’

Locals reported hearing an explosion before smoke was seen pouring from Blue Lagoon on High Street.

By Lindsey Hamilton & Kieran Webster
Perth fish and chip shop fire
Emergency services at the Blue Lagoon. Image: Kieran Webster/DC Thomson

Several crews have been called to a fire at a chip shop in Perth after locals heard a “big bang” before smoke was seen pouring from the takeaway.

Police, firefighters and paramedics have been called to Blue Lagoon on High Street.

Residents in the flats above have been evacuated.

It is not known if anyone has been injured.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We got a call from the owners of the property at 9.50am.

Four appliances and height unit at Blue Lagoon Perth fire

“They reported that the alarms in the shop had gone off and they said they could smell smoke.

“We can confirm there is a fire in the building.

“We have sent four appliances and a height unit from Perth.

“We have no further details at this stage.”

Blue Lagoon fire: Residents evacuated

One resident of a flat in the building said: “I don’t know what started it but we smelled the smoke and evacuated.

“We then saw the fire engines. The police were really quick and got everyone out of their flats, and were knocking on doors.

“We were just exiting the flat when the police came.

“It was a little smoke to start with but when we evacuated there was a lot in the stairwell. We’re a little shaken up.”

Fire at Perth fish and chip shop
Smoke could be seen pouring from the takeaway. Image: Kieran Webster/DC Thomson

A passer-by said: “I got to the top of High Street and saw smoke billowing out of Blue Lagoon.

“The chipper is filled with smoke and all the surrounding streets are closed. There is a strong smell of smoke in the area.”

‘I heard a big explosion’

Another onlooker said: “I heard a big explosion in the chippy and it went into flames.

“I was just outside and heard a big bang and everyone came running out.”

Another witness said: “I was just in the bank and I came up here and saw the lights.

“I thought it was police but saw the engines and smoke.

Perth fish and chip shop fire
An ambulance and a fire engine at the scene. Image: Kieran Webster/DC Thomson

“You could see the lights when I got here inside but it’s really filled up a lot now.

“The firefighters got here really quick and are dealing with it. It’s not good, though.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “High Street and Scott Street in Perth are currently closed to traffic and pedestrians due to a building fire, reported shortly after 9.50am today.

“Emergency services are at the scene and we would urge people to avoid the area at this time.”

