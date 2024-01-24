TSPC: 3 out of 5 areas in Tayside see dip in property prices

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
TSPC: 3 out of 5 areas in Tayside see dip in property prices

However property listings have increased by 20% and visitor numbers to TSPC have surged.

Angela Wallace, TSPC operations manager. Image: TSPC
By Jack McKeown

The Tayside property market saw a boom in online searches last year, but many areas saw a dip in prices.

Three out of five areas covered by the TSPC saw a year-on-year decrease in prices, new research has revealed.

On average more than 4,300 people visited the property website every day during 2023. Since the turn of the new year TSPC has also seen the number of property listings increase by a fifth over the same period last year.

The most searched-for areas across Tayside were:

1. Dundee

Dundee was the most searched for area on TSPC.

Topping the list as the most searched-for area on TSPC in 2023 was Dundee, capturing the attention of house hunters seeking affordability and value.

The city’s appeal grew even stronger in the second half of the year, witnessing a remarkable 24% increase in searches on tspc.co.uk.

This surge reaffirms Dundee’s reputation as an affordable and attractive option in Tayside. An average selling price of £155,431 translates to a 4.3% increase on the 2022 market.

2. Broughty Ferry

Victorian villas such as this one are part of the reason Broughty Ferry is always popular. Image: TSPC.

In second place was Broughty Ferry, a location that exudes charm but experienced a 15% decline in searches during the latter part of the year.

The average selling price in Broughty Ferry stood at £245,807, up 1.7% year-on-year, making it one of the pricier places in the region.

Economic factors and increased mortgage rates likely contributed to the dip in interest.

Despite a more subdued market, properties in Broughty Ferry still achieved an average of 2.8% above Home Report value in 2023.

3. Arbroath

Arbroath is a popular seaside location. Image: TSPC.

The largest town in Angus secured the third spot among the most searched locations, offering house hunters a combination of popularity and affordability.

With an average selling price of £160,635, Arbroath and surrounding areas witnessed a 2.8% decline in house prices year-on-year.

Arbroath is a popular location for those looking to live in a coastal setting while also being within easy reach of the amenities and job opportunities offered by nearby Dundee.

4. Carnoustie

Carnoustie is famous for its golf course and beach. Image: TSPC.

The picturesque coastal town famed for its championship golf course claimed the fourth position, capturing the imaginations of those looking for a seaside escape. An average selling price of £194,089 was a drop of 0.9% on the previous year.

Forfar

This spacious house in Forfar has five bedrooms and a huge garden. Image: TSPC.

Forfar, known as the home of the bridie, occupies the fifth spot.  It’s location within easy commute of both Dundee and Aberdeen likely boosted its popularity.

Properties here had an average selling price of £165,680 in 2023 which was down 2% year-on-year.

 

