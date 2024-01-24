St Johnstone boss Craig Levein relieved he kept debut star David Keltjens on the pitch and gives VAR verdict after draw with Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein relieved he kept debut star David Keltjens on the pitch and gives VAR verdict after draw with Aberdeen

The Israeli international scored a deserved equaliser.

By Eric Nicolson
Craig Levein with Luke Robinson at full-time.
Craig Levein with Luke Robinson at full-time. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone manager Craig Levein is relieved that he didn’t stick to his pre-match plan of only giving David Keltjens an hour on his debut.

The Israeli international scored a 78th minute equaliser for the Perth side after two controversial VAR decisions – a disallowed goal and a penalty for Aberdeen – had gone against them.

The wing-back’s header salvaged a deserved point for Levein’s side, with the McDiarmid Park boss now believing Saints are “back on track” after their cup exit at Airdrie.

“It was our intention to take David off after 60 minutes but he was doing so well so we left him on,” said Levein.

“I thought he was excellent.

“He hasn’t played football for a long time but he is a good age, has played six times for Israel and it was about whether he was capable of performing at the levels we require.

David Keltjens.
David Keltjens. Image: Shutterstock.

“All credit to him, it was a really good debut and to get the goal was the icing on the cake.

“We try to encourage both wing-backs to get in the box and David did well to come in and score the header.

“In general he was really good. He was steady, reliable and tough.”

Point the least Saints merited

Levein added: “The performance was really good and if you have that you have a better chance of getting three points.

“We deserved at least a point.

“We’ve been unfortunate with Max (Kucheriavyi) hitting the bar, we’ve had one cleared off the line, we had the goal and really good passages of play as well as a goal chalked off.

“The difference in the performance tonight from Saturday was massive and it allows us to talk positively about the game this weekend.

“The bad taste of Airdrie is out of our mouth and we have shown character in this game.

“It’s got us back on track. At 1-0 down I’d have taken a point.”

VAR verdict

Levein hadn’t seen replays of a Graham Carey’s disallowed goal or the penalty awarded to the Dons – both understood to be for fouls by Liam Gordon.

“I’ve been told Gordy caught somebody for the penalty so that is fair enough but I don’t know about the goal,” he said.

“At corners it’s chaos.

Referee John Beaton points to the spot awarding Aberdeen a penalty.
Referee John Beaton points to the spot awarding Aberdeen a penalty. Image: SNS.

“You can’t pick and choose which ones you give a foul for.

“If he has kicked someone that’s fair enough but I’m talking about something I don’t know about.

“I was asking the fourth official and trying to get some information but he’s got a job to do.

“If every decision is correct I’m happy for them to take as long as they want but when humans are involved that might not happen.”

