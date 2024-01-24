St Johnstone fight back for 1-1 draw against Aberdeen after suffering controversial VAR double whammy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone fight back for 1-1 draw against Aberdeen after suffering controversial VAR double whammy

Saints had a goal disallowed and a penalty awarded against them.

By Eric Nicolson
David Keltjens celebrates his goal.
David Keltjens celebrates his goal. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone manager Craig Levein wanted his players to show that their Airdrie horror show was a one-off rather than a lapse into something more concerning.

That they did.

Not only was a point against Aberdeen a good one in their battle to stay in the Premiership, it was also a magnificent show of character given the circumstances.

Twice Saints were the victims of borderline and harsh VAR interventions – to deny Graham Carey an opening goal and to award the Dons a penalty which Bojan Miovski converted.

Lesser teams would have accepted that the footballing gods (or the man in Clydesdale House) were against them.

But Saints picked themselves off the canvas and new recruit, David Keltjens, scored a thoroughly deserved equaliser.

Barry Robson opted for team selection continuity, picking the same starting line-up for the third game in a row.

Levein, by contrast, was searching for answers post-Airdrie and made five changes to his team – the most since he took over from Steven MacLean.

Nicky Clark missed out as precaution, with his groin having tightened after Saturday’s match.

DJ Jaiyesimi, Luke Robinson, Sven Sprangler and Dan Phillips returned and there was a Saints debut for Keltjens.

DJ Jaiyesimi was back in the Saints team. Image: SNS.

It was the visitors who found an early rhythm, popping the ball around nicely in midfield.

And on six minutes, Dante Polvara cut inside on to his left foot and forced a decent save out of Dimitar Mitov with his shot from just outside the box.

It would be a stretch to say that Saints started to take control of the contest as the first half progressed but they did a good job of keeping Aberdeen at a safe distance from Mitov.

And there were a couple of half-chances at the other end – both for Graham Carey.

His first effort was a shot on the angle that soared over the bar and his second a better opportunity 20 yards out that was dragged past the post.

Keltjens’ wing-back work was largely about his defensive duties rather than bombing up the right touchline.

But on a rare occasion he was able to push forward he sent over a dangerous cross aimed for Jaiyesimi that Slobodan Rubezic just managed to divert away from the Perth forward.

On the attack after the break

Saints raised the tempo after the restart and thought they’d taken the lead on 49 minutes.

The Dons half-cleared a Carey free-kick and when it came back to him, the Irishman smashed a volley past Kelle Roos at the keeper’s near post.

Celebrations proved short-lived, though, with referee John Beaton told by VAR official, Steven Kirkland, there was a monitor to be watched and the goal was chalked off for Gordon fouling Jamie McGrath as he attempted his clearance.

Losing a goal in this fashion was bad enough but things were about to get even worse just over 10 minutes later.

John Beaton points to the spot. Image: Shutterstock.

Again Beaton saw nothing wrong with a Connor Barron corner that came to nothing but Kirkland made himself the most important person in the game once more – this time spotting a Gordon foul on Rubezic.

Beaton made the now familiar walk back to the pitch-side monitor, a penalty was awarded and Miovksi steered it low into the corner past Mitov’s dive.

In between the two VAR incidents, Jaiyesimi twice came close to scoring – a close-range shot that Roos produced the save of the match to keep out and one past the post when he ran on to a ball over the top.

Bounce-back

Saints channelled their fury to find a 78th minute equaliser.

Roos made a bad decision in trying to claim a high Carey cross and Keltjens beat him to it to head into an unguarded net.

David Keltjens scores. Image: Shutterstock.

Both teams came close to scoring an injury-time winner – Ester Sokler heading straight at Mitov and Max Kucheriavyi hitting the woodwork with a shot from distance.

Player ratings

St Johnstone – Mitov 6, Considine 6.5, McGowan 7, Gordon 6.5, Carey 7.5, Jaiyesimi 7 (Kimpioka, 85), Robinson 7, Smith 7, Sprangler 6.5 (Kucheriavyi, 73), Keltjens 8 (Olufunwa, 90), Phillips 7.5. Subs not used – Richards, Gallacher, May, Turner-Cooke, Franczak.

Saints’ star man – David Keltjens

A goal on his debut and a performance of huge promise.

Conversation