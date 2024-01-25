Stylish family home near Dundee with incredible open-plan space hits market for £325k

A stylish family home near Dundee with an incredible open-plan living space has hit the market for £325,000.

The detached villa on Kellas Road in Wellbank has been decorated to a high standard – and enjoys a beautiful location surrounded by the Angus countryside.

The focal point of the house is the huge open-plan living, kitchen and dining area – featuring a kitchen island, a wood-burning stove set in a fireplace and stylish decor throughout.

In addition to the main living area, there is a separate smaller lounge.

The ground floor also features a handy utility room and a small WC.

Stairs lead to a landing which has a ceiling-height window with stunning views over the surrounding fields.

Upstairs features three well-proportioned bedrooms, all of which come with integrated wardrobes.

The second bedroom has an en-suite, while the luxurious main bathroom features more stunning decor including a claw-foot bath and large windows.

The bathroom has a separate shower.

The house, which spans 115 square metres, includes oil-fired central heating.

The property also comes with a private garden area with space for entertaining, a large driveway with space for multiple vehicles, and a single garage with power and light.

The Wellbank home is for sale with Verdala for offers over £325,000.

