Stylish family home near Dundee with incredible open-plan space hits market for £325k

The three-bedroom villa has views of the Angus countryside.

By James Simpson
The three-bedroom home on Kellas Road in Wellbank. Image: Verdala
The three-bedroom home on Kellas Road in Wellbank. Image: Verdala

A stylish family home near Dundee with an incredible open-plan living space has hit the market for £325,000.

The detached villa on Kellas Road in Wellbank has been decorated to a high standard – and enjoys a beautiful location surrounded by the Angus countryside.

The focal point of the house is the huge open-plan living, kitchen and dining area – featuring a kitchen island, a wood-burning stove set in a fireplace and stylish decor throughout.

In addition to the main living area, there is a separate smaller lounge.

The ground floor also features a handy utility room and a small WC.

The huge open-plan living, kitchen and dining area. Image: Verdala
The kitchen area with central island. Image: Verdala
The downstairs features a log-burning stove set in a fireplace. Image: Verdala
The family sitting area with doors leading outside. Image Verdala Date; Unknown
The separate lounge room. Image: Verdala
A handy utility room. Image: Verdala

Stairs lead to a landing which has a ceiling-height window with stunning views over the surrounding fields.

Upstairs features three well-proportioned bedrooms, all of which come with integrated wardrobes.

The second bedroom has an en-suite, while the luxurious main bathroom features more stunning decor including a claw-foot bath and large windows.

The bathroom has a separate shower.

The stunning upstairs landing with countryside views. Image: Verdala
One of three upstairs bedrooms. Image: Verdala
All three bedrooms have built-in wardrobes. Image: Verdala
The bedrooms also benefit from lovely views. Image: Verdala
The stylish en-suite. Image: Verdala
The luxury family bathroom. Image: Verdala
The bathroom is decorated to a high standard. Image: Verdala

The house, which spans 115 square metres, includes oil-fired central heating.

The property also comes with a private garden area with space for entertaining, a large driveway with space for multiple vehicles, and a single garage with power and light.

The Wellbank home is for sale with Verdala for offers over £325,000.

The Wellbank home had countryside views. Image: Verdala
The enclosed garden. Image: Verdala

Elsewhere in Angus, a five-bedroom family home with a south-facing terrace, on the outskirts of Forfar, has gone on the market.

The beautiful Garden Cottage between Forfar and Letham is also for sale at £425,000.

And a former primary school turned home near Montrose has had its price cut.

Conversation