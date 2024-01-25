‘Cold’ Dunfermline care home with 50 residents could be forced to close after scathing inspection report

A “cold” Dunfermline care home could be forced to close after a scathing inspection found it could not guarantee the safety of its 50-plus residents.

The Care Inspectorate has told Leys Park Care Home it needs to make urgent improvements to “make it safe, warm, and comfortable for people to live in”.

Inspectors visited in November and found people were having to wear outdoor jackets inside the home because it was so cold.

A report into the inspections – published this week – also said there were not enough staff on shift to meet people’s demands, and that residents were not being consistently treated with dignity and respect.

They further found that leadership at the care home, which had 52 people living in it at the time, needed urgent improvement.

Leys Park Care Home branded ‘weak’ and ‘unsatisfactory’ after inspection

Wolverhampton-based St Philip’s Care Limited, which runs the home, has now been told it needs to make “significant” improvements by March or the Care Inspectorate will start a legal process to have its registration cancelled, potentially forcing a closure.

The Care Inspectorate rated the home either “weak” or “unsatisfactory” – the lowest possible rating – in all areas.

The report said: “We carried out a full inspection and concluded that people were experiencing significantly poor outcomes as a result of using the service.

“The inspection highlighted critical weaknesses in relation to the environment, in particular the low temperature within the home and the poor condition in some areas of the building.

“This was putting people at risk of significant harm.”

People wearing several layers and outdoor jackets at ‘cold’ Dunfermline care home

The report detailed how a heating system at the home was “ineffective”.

It added: “Most areas of the service were of an unacceptable temperature for people to live and work in.

“We observed some people wearing several layers of clothing, including outdoor jackets. People and staff told us they regularly felt cold.

“We took and gathered records of temperatures in the service, which again demonstrated a very poorly heated environment.”

Several areas of the building on Leys Park Road were found to be in disrepair and unsuitable for habitation.

Windows were found to be damaged, while water damage was found in other areas.

Inspectors also raised “significant concerns” over patient safety due to unlocked storerooms, clinical waste rooms and bins.

The report said: “People had access to equipment, cleaning products and rooms with unsecured miscellaneous items.

“As a result, people’s physical safety was at risk of being compromised.”

The improvement notice, issued on January 11, sets out a series of requirements that must be met by March 1 – after the deadline was extended from the start of the year.

The notice warns the operator of Leys Park: “If there is no significant improvement within the revised timescale, we intend to make a proposal to cancel your registration in terms of section 64 of the Public Services Reform (Scotland) Act 2010.”

It is the sixth improvement notice issued for the home since October 2022.

The Courier has contacted St Philip’s Care Limited for comment.