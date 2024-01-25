‘Cold’ Dunfermline care home with 50 residents could be forced to close after scathing inspection report

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

‘Cold’ Dunfermline care home with 50 residents could be forced to close after scathing inspection report

Inspectors found people were being put at risk of harm due to "unacceptable" temperatures at Leys Park Care Home.

By Neil Henderson
Leys Park Care Home in Dunfermline. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson
Leys Park Care Home in Dunfermline. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

A “cold” Dunfermline care home could be forced to close after a scathing inspection found it could not guarantee the safety of its 50-plus residents.

The Care Inspectorate has told Leys Park Care Home it needs to make urgent improvements to “make it safe, warm, and comfortable for people to live in”.

Inspectors visited in November and found people were having to wear outdoor jackets inside the home because it was so cold.

A report into the inspections – published this week – also said there were not enough staff on shift to meet people’s demands, and that residents were not being consistently treated with dignity and respect.

They further found that leadership at the care home, which had 52 people living in it at the time, needed urgent improvement.

Leys Park Care Home branded ‘weak’ and ‘unsatisfactory’ after inspection

Wolverhampton-based St Philip’s Care Limited, which runs the home, has now been told it needs to make “significant” improvements by March or the Care Inspectorate will start a legal process to have its registration cancelled, potentially forcing a closure.

The Care Inspectorate rated the home either “weak” or “unsatisfactory” – the lowest possible rating – in all areas.

The report said: “We carried out a full inspection and concluded that people were experiencing significantly poor outcomes as a result of using the service.

“The inspection highlighted critical weaknesses in relation to the environment, in particular the low temperature within the home and the poor condition in some areas of the building.

“This was putting people at risk of significant harm.”

People wearing several layers and outdoor jackets at ‘cold’ Dunfermline care home

The report detailed how a heating system at the home was “ineffective”.

It added: “Most areas of the service were of an unacceptable temperature for people to live and work in.

“We observed some people wearing several layers of clothing, including outdoor jackets. People and staff told us they regularly felt cold.

“We took and gathered records of temperatures in the service, which again demonstrated a very poorly heated environment.”

Several areas of the building on Leys Park Road were found to be in disrepair and unsuitable for habitation.

Windows were found to be damaged, while water damage was found in other areas.

Inspectors also raised “significant concerns” over patient safety due to unlocked storerooms, clinical waste rooms and bins.

The care home has been branded “cold”. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

The report said: “People had access to equipment, cleaning products and rooms with unsecured miscellaneous items.

“As a result, people’s physical safety was at risk of being compromised.”

The improvement notice, issued on January 11, sets out a series of requirements that must be met by March 1 – after the deadline was extended from the start of the year.

The notice warns the operator of Leys Park: “If there is no significant improvement within the revised timescale, we intend to make a proposal to cancel your registration in terms of section 64 of the Public Services Reform (Scotland) Act 2010.”

It is the sixth improvement notice issued for the home since October 2022.

The Courier has contacted St Philip’s Care Limited for comment.

Conversation