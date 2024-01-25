Castle Huntly absconder back behind bars after ‘incredibly stupid’ vanishing act

An armed robber who absconded from HMP Castle Huntly was found wandering around a supermarket nearly 100 miles away.

John Paul Lynch was caught browsing the aisles in Paisley’s Asda after two days on the run.

Perth Sheriff Court heard how Lynch, who was nearing the end of a 10-year and six-month sentence, had simply strolled out of the open prison on the evening of March 3 2022, sparking a nationwide manhunt.

The 46-year-old appeared in the dock via video link and admitted attempting to pervert the course of justice.

Sheriff Alison McKay branded the escape “incredibly stupid” and sentenced him to another eight months behind bars.

Home leave cancelled

The court heard that Lynch, who was due for release in October 2022, had been scheduled for home leave on March 3.

Prosecutor Emma Farmer said that his trip was cancelled after he was caught under the influence of street Valium the day before.

“During March 3, Mr Lynch again presented as under the influence.

“He made telephone calls to his sister and brother-in-law and asked them to come and collect him.

“The last call terminated at 5.59pm.”

Ms Farmer said: “At approximately 6.10pm, prisoners were released from their cells for evening recreation.

“At 6.44pm, Mr Lynch walked out of the grounds of HMP Castle Huntly, without permission to do so.”

Staff raised the alarm when Lynch had not returned to his cell by 7pm.

Lynch was caught on CCTV leaving the jail.

“A search commence and inquiries were made with several associates of Mr Lynch.”

Police also issued a public appeal through the media, describing the escapee as wearing a cream jacket with a distinctive scar on the left side of his face.

Ms Farmer said prison staff received a call from a security officer at Asda, Paisley, just after 8pm on March 5.

He said someone matching Lynch’s description was in his store.

Police swooped on the supermarket and Lynch was captured.

Decision to leave

Solicitor Billy Somerville, defending, said: “At the time, he was having significant difficulties with his mental health and two weeks earlier he was advised that his father had passed away.

“He had been looking forward to going home and seeing his family but when this was cancelled, he took the decision to leave.

“He didn’t make much effort to remain hidden, however.”

The court heard Lynch was transferred to high security HMP Low Moss.

His escape did not affect his release date and he was freed in October that year.

Sheriff Alison McKay told Lynch: “This was an incredibly stupid thing to do.

“You had a long sentence and you made it all the way to Castle Huntly and effectively as a result of this mistake that was all pulled away from you.

“I appreciate you were only unlawfully at large for two days but nonetheless, this is a serious matter.”

Lynch gave the sheriff a thumbs up as he was jailed for eight months.

