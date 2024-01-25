Castle Huntly absconder back behind bars after ‘incredibly stupid’ vanishing act

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Castle Huntly absconder back behind bars after ‘incredibly stupid’ vanishing act

Armed robber John Paul Lynch sparked a nationwide manhunt after he strolled out of the grounds of the Tayside open prison.

By Jamie Buchan
John Paul Lynch absconded from Castle Huntly.
John Paul Lynch absconded from Castle Huntly.

An armed robber who absconded from HMP Castle Huntly was found wandering around a supermarket nearly 100 miles away.

John Paul Lynch was caught browsing the aisles in Paisley’s Asda after two days on the run.

Perth Sheriff Court heard how Lynch, who was nearing the end of a 10-year and six-month sentence, had simply strolled out of the open prison on the evening of March 3 2022, sparking a nationwide manhunt.

The 46-year-old appeared in the dock via video link and admitted attempting to pervert the course of justice.

Sheriff Alison McKay branded the escape “incredibly stupid” and sentenced him to another eight months behind bars.

Home leave cancelled

The court heard that Lynch, who was due for release in October 2022, had been scheduled for home leave on March 3.

Prosecutor Emma Farmer said that his trip was cancelled after he was caught under the influence of street Valium the day before.

“During March 3, Mr Lynch again presented as under the influence.

John Paul Lynch. Image: Police Scotland

“He made telephone calls to his sister and brother-in-law and asked them to come and collect him.

“The last call terminated at 5.59pm.”

Ms Farmer said: “At approximately 6.10pm, prisoners were released from their cells for evening recreation.

“At 6.44pm, Mr Lynch walked out of the grounds of HMP Castle Huntly, without permission to do so.”

Staff raised the alarm when Lynch had not returned to his cell by 7pm.

Lynch was caught on CCTV leaving the jail.

Castle Huntly, near Dundee, is Scotand’s only open prison.

“A search commence and inquiries were made with several associates of Mr Lynch.”

Police also issued a public appeal through the media, describing the escapee as wearing a cream jacket with a distinctive scar on the left side of his face.

Ms Farmer said prison staff received a call from a security officer at Asda, Paisley, just after 8pm on March 5.

He said someone matching Lynch’s description was in his store.

Police swooped on the supermarket and Lynch was captured.

Decision to leave

Solicitor Billy Somerville, defending, said: “At the time, he was having significant difficulties with his mental health and two weeks earlier he was advised that his father had passed away.

“He had been looking forward to going home and seeing his family but when this was cancelled, he took the decision to leave.

“He didn’t make much effort to remain hidden, however.”

The court heard Lynch was transferred to high security HMP Low Moss.

Lynch was traced at an Asda in Paisley

His escape did not affect his release date and he was freed in October that year.

Sheriff Alison McKay told Lynch: “This was an incredibly stupid thing to do.

“You had a long sentence and you made it all the way to Castle Huntly and effectively as a result of this mistake that was all pulled away from you.

“I appreciate you were only unlawfully at large for two days but nonetheless, this is a serious matter.”

Lynch gave the sheriff a thumbs up as he was jailed for eight months.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

John Paul Lynch absconded from Castle Huntly.
Robert Burns admits Fife crimes on day commemorating the Bard
John Paul Lynch absconded from Castle Huntly.
Abusive boyfriend attacked ex at Perthshire school coffee morning
John Paul Lynch absconded from Castle Huntly.
Nipple-rubbing repeat Tayside sex offender back in the dock
John Paul Lynch absconded from Castle Huntly.
Cocaine-fuelled driver fell asleep and caused four-car crash in Dundee
Thomas Winning.
Gang member jailed for Blairgowrie £30k dognap heist
John Paul Lynch absconded from Castle Huntly.
Wednesday court round-up — A92 140mph drink-driver and illegal weapons cache
Dundee Sheriff Court.
Arbroath company director reached 'depths of depravity' in 'pizza' police sting
John Paul Lynch absconded from Castle Huntly.
'Good Samaritan' tried to attack man with knife after intervening in Dundee dispute
John Paul Lynch absconded from Castle Huntly.
Abusive Perthshire boyfriend stalked ex with menacing messages
John Paul Lynch absconded from Castle Huntly.
Teen and grandad's Dundee street kidnap was 'like Tarantino movie', sheriff says