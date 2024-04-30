No Sheku Bayoh ‘handover’ to new Lord Advocate, inquiry hears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

No Sheku Bayoh ‘handover’ to new Lord Advocate, inquiry hears

Former Lord Advocate James Wolffe KC has been giving evidence to the Sheku Bayoh inquiry.

By Sarah Ward, PA Scotland
Former Lord Advocate James Wolfe. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.
Former Lord Advocate James Wolfe. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.

The Crown Office did not provide a handover regarding “commitments” made to the grieving family of Sheku Bayoh when a new Lord Advocate took over.

Mr Bayoh, 31, a father-of-two, died after he was restrained on the ground by six police officers in Kirkcaldy, Fife, on May 3 2015 after being arrested when he was high on drugs.

The Sheku Bayoh inquiry is examining the circumstances leading to Mr Bayoh’s death, how police dealt with the aftermath, the investigation into his death, and whether or not race was a factor.

Sheku Bayoh
Sheku Bayoh.

Giving evidence, former Lord Advocate James Wolffe KC said he was not given a handover about the case when he took over the role from Frank Mulholland KC in June 2016, and was unaware of “commitments” made to Mr Bayoh’s family until he met them in person.

He said questions asked of police officers by Senior Procurator Fiscal Depute Fiona Carnan “potentially” suggested her own unconscious bias.

During her evidence, Ms Carnan said she felt references made by officers to the murder of Fusilier Lee Rigby “were not unreasonable” as it was mentioned in a police briefing.

However PC Kayleigh Good had used the phrase “coloured male” when speaking about the 2013 terror attack.

When asked if the comment raised the possibility assumptions about terrorism may have been linked to the colour of Mr Bayoh’s skin, Ms Carnan told the inquiry: “I have to say, no it didn’t.”

Senior counsel for the inquiry Angela Grahame KC said: “Is it fair to say that you would want these questions to be asked?”

The ex-Lord Advocate said questions could have included “whether or not if Mr Bayoh was white, they would have assumed the same thing”.

Mr Wolffe added: “There are questions that one would want to have seen answered and addressed.”

When asked by Ms Grahame if it suggested “unconscious bias” from the prosecutor, Mr Wolffe said: “Potentially, yes.”

James Wolffe KC gives evidence to the inquiry
James Wolffe KC gives evidence to the inquiry.

He told the inquiry race was critical to the investigation, and added: “It would be addressing all issues, relating to the question of criminality, including issues of race.

“It seemed to me that race should be taken into account as relevant to various stages of the investigation.

“The family should have been able to be assured that that was the case.”

Mr Wolffe said he had no “preconception or expectation about the way the issue of race would be investigated or analysed” and said he was unaware of a commitment by his predecessor, Mr Mulholland KC, that an “inquiry” would be undertaken until he met the family in person.

He said a written handover when he took up the post would have helped the investigation to be “planned” in anticipation of a report from Police Investigations & Review Commissioner (PIRC), and he could not remember a discussion taking place about the probe.

Mr Wolffe, who left the role in June 2021, said the involvement of law officers “would have justified treating this case differently”.

Angela Grahame KC asking questions at the Sheku inquiry, with family solicitor Aamer Anwar in the background.

The inquiry heard the family’s solicitor, Aamer Anwar, sent a lengthy letter the night before an introductory meeting with the family.

Mr Wolffe said he was obliged to take a systematic approach regarding requests for disclosures and was concerned about setting a precedent to other cases.

“Historically that involves a high level of care about what the Crown discloses.

“As head of a system, if you take a decision in one case, that has to be the same in another case.

“If we were to start disclosing a Crown investigation to victims, that would be a very different system and you have to think very hard about the implications.”

The inquiry in session.

Ms Grahame said: “Were you made aware there had been assurances given to the family about disclosure?”

Mr Wolffe said: “I think I was probably aware that material had been made available to them.”

Ms Grahame said: “Were you aware of any expectations the family may have had that disclosure would be ongoing?.”

Mr Wolffe said: “I think Mr Anwar’s letter reflects an assumption there would be further disclosure.

“I took the view that my overriding responsibility was to have an independent and thorough investigation and that nothing should be done which could prejudice any future proceedings.”

The inquiry continues before Lord Bracadale in Edinburgh.

More from Courts

Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Jekyll and Hyde
Toby Jones as Alan Bates is the ITV drama Mr Bates vs the Post Office.
Dunfermline post office 'Horizon' conviction quashed after 'oppressive prosecution'
Charles Donnelly. Image: Police Scotland.
Pensioner jailed for historical sex offences in Fife
Aiden Strawn, Kik
Fife paedophile locked up again thanks to fellow creep’s obscene profile picture
Police at the stolen car abandoned in Finlathen Park.
Teen ram-raider locked up for 'Dundee's hottest' Tayside crimewave
Myles Bancroft. Image: Facebook.
Raging motorist attacked Dundee parking meter with axe
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — 'I will be sentenced today or nothing at all'
Scott Tullis.
Fife rapist who 'believed sex was his right' jailed for nine years
William Gillilan after a previous court appearance.
Perthshire shop raider caught red-handed on CCTV - again
Chen Qing travelled to Scotland for the drug drop.
Dealer who tried to flee Dundee drug bust with £40k cash avoids jail