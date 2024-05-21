Tuesday court round-up — A&E Hogmanay cash grab and music star’s return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Courts

Tuesday court round-up — A&E Hogmanay cash grab and music star’s return

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By The Crime and Courts Team
Post Thumbnail

A hospital worker stole cash from an 85-year-old patient in the Accident and Emergency department on Hogmanay.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard healthcare assistant Lucy Cruikshank was working the New Year shift at Ninewells Hospital in Dundee when she targeted the elderly woman.

The charge she admitted through her solicitor states she stole £150 cash during the course of her employment on December 31 last year.

Cruikshank, 28, from Dundee, has now been ordered to appear in person for sentencing after reports have been prepared.

Solicitor Kevin Hampton confirmed Cruikshank – who was not in court and has no previous convictions – wanted to plead guilty.

Two hurt in crash

Robbie Mill, 20, from Dundee will be sentenced later after being found guilty of driving dangerously, causing a high-speed crash in which two 14-year-old girls were thrown from his car on the A90 and badly hurt. Mill had been chased by police from Perth, through Bridge of Earn and onto the M90, before flipping his car near St Madoes.

Robert Mill and the car crash he caused.
Robert Mill rolled his Corsa on the A90 during the police pursuit. Image: DC Thomson.

Music star ready to return

A viral music star is getting ready to return to the studio after he was cleared over a violent rammy in Perth.

Brendan MacFarlane, whose videos have racked up more than 2.5 million views on YouTube, was due to stand trial accused of assault at a flat in the city’s Garry Place last month.

It was alleged MacFarlane, 26, behaved in a threatening or abusive manner, likely to cause fear or alarm, and threw a garden table at a window on April 25.

He was accused of repeatedly trying to strike a man with a fibreglass pole.

His pleas of not guilty to the assault and disorder charges were accepted by prosecutors when MacFarlane appeared from custody.

However, MacFarlane admitted he failed to comply with police when ordered to carry out a roadside drugs swab on Feus Road later that day.

Brendan MacFarlane
Brendan MacFarlane. Image: Instagram.

His lawyer Susan Richmond stressed MacFarlane, of Weavers Well Crescent, “fully complied with police in every other way”.

She said: “He is a man who had a successful music career prior to his incarceration.

“There is potential to further that career if he is allowed to keep his liberty.

“He plans to return to the studio and it is hoped that he can make for himself a reasonable income.”

Sheriff Alison McKay told MacFarlane she had considered issuing a fine but took into account he had been remanded for nearly a month.

She imposed four penalty points on his licence.

MacFarlane shot to fame when an invitation to appear on Maury Povich’s talent show on US TV sparked a high-profile legal battle over parental control of his passport.

He was 11 when videos of him singing gospel and country standards went viral after being posted on YouTube.

Last June, he was cleared over a cut throat razor attack in Perth, having been jailed the previous December for possessing a stun gun.

Shamed councillor

Stirling Council councillor Ewan Dillon pled guilty to downloading indecent child material and resigned his office. The independent member for Dunblane and Bridge of Allan, had been due to stand trial but offered a guilty plea at Stirling Sheriff Court in July.

Ewan Dillon.
Ewan Dillon.

Child rapist

A child rapist from Stirlingshire who began preying on his first victim when he was still a teenager was jailed for seven years.

Malcolm Lamont, 34, from Denny, exposed two girls to pornography at a young age and went on to sexually abuse them, including raping one, over a seven-year period at an address in Motherwell.

Judge Fiona Tait told him at the High Court in Edinburgh a victim impact statement provided by one of the complainers spoke of ongoing trauma.

Lamont had denied a series of charges during an earlier trial at the High Court in Livingston, but was convicted of six offences.

He perpetrated indecent conduct towards a girl – then aged between six and eight – between March 2008 and May 2010 by showing her pornographic images on his mobile phone and a TV.

He carried out similar behaviour when the girl was aged 12 between 2014 and March the following year.

During the same period his offending escalated into touching the girl and raping her.

He was also found guilty of indecency towards a second girl after showing her pornography on his phone and a TV when she was aged between two and four between 2008 and 2010.

He perpetrated similar abusive behaviour towards the second girl when she was aged between seven and nine and went on to sexually assault the child by touching, rubbing and sexually assaulting her.

Defence counsel Iain Smith said Lamont continues to deny committing the offences.

Lamont was placed on the Sex Offenders Register indefinitely.

Heroin run

A drug dealer caught trafficking £7,500 of heroin on the A90 to Dundee was being exploited by her ex-boyfriend, Perth Sheriff Court heard. Terri Valentine, 32, was arrested by police following a tip-off. She admitted being concerned in the supply of drugs. Two other people in the car had not guilty pleas accepted.

A90 B953 Inchture turn-off
Valentine was pulled over on the A90 Dundee to Perth road, near the B953 Inchture turn-off.

Trial deserted

Court proceedings against a Perth woman accused of assaulting her 76-year-old mother by repeatedly striking her head with a telephone have been deserted.

Chloe Hamilton was due to stand trial at the city’s sheriff court on Tuesday, her 40th birthday, accused of an alleged assault on March 9 last year at Rosslyn Court, Perth.

But the case was deserted pro loco et tempore when it called, meaning proceedings have been effectively shelved but could be revived at a future date.

