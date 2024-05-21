Dundee foodie legend Gillian Veal ‘humbled’ to host exclusive V&A dinner during city food festival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee foodie legend Gillian Veal ‘humbled’ to host exclusive V&A dinner during city food festival

Gillian Veal runs The Parlour Cafe and has taken over the former Newport Restaurant.

Gillian Veal is hosting an "intimate" dinner at the V&A during the Dundee Food Festival. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Gillian Veal is hosting an "intimate" dinner at the V&A during the Dundee Food Festival. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
By Joanna Bremner

Dundee foodie Gillian Veal will host an “intimate” dinner at the V&A, sharing recipes from her latest cookbook with a small number of guests.

The award-winning author, who runs The Parlour Cafe in Dundee, will plate up dishes from her new cookbook, Café Cooking: From The Parlour to Cambo Gardens.

The exclusive dinner is part of the Dundee Food Festival, which runs from Saturday July 6 to Sunday July 7 across the city.

Gillian told The Courier: “It’s a momentous building. I’m very humbled and really proud to be doing it.

“I went to art school and I think the V&A has a great energy about it.

“I’m really, really happy to be part of it.

“It will be a really intimate meal.

“And it will be a tough crowd, my mum’s going,” she laughs.

What will Gillian Veal cook at the V&A?

The Dundee cook will host the Tatha Takeover event in the Tatha Bar and Kitchen on Saturday July 6.

Gillian, who The Courier revealed will take over the former Newport Restaurant, enjoys “family sharing style” dining.

“We’re doing it on three long tables, and we will be bringing all the dishes out,” says Gillian.

“It will be like sitting around the table on holiday. And we’re hoping for a gorgeous sunset.

“It will be really informal, offering tasters of what we do.”

Gillian Veal in the kitchen of her new eatery, formerly known as the Newport Restaurant. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

The food will feature the vibrant, veggie-packed cuisine that Gillian is well known for.

The menu includes seasonal canapes, a mezze selection, aubergine parmigiana, salads, and a satsuma cake with rosemary honey syrup.

“We’re actually going to pick from Cambo Gardens that day,” says Gillian.

“So it will be really dictated to by the garden as we’ll be harvesting it from there.”

And Gillian’s delicious food isn’t all that will keep attendees entertained.

There will be a live DJ, rhubarb Bellinis and more.

Gillian adds: “Given my art background – and my head chef’s art background – we are both really going to be concentrating on the visual presentation of the food.

“We’re just going to enjoy that really, and go for it, and hopefully make it a bit special.”

Dundee street food lovers rejoice

Gillian’s new cookbook is an updated version of her first cookbook published over a decade ago.

Her favourite recipe in it is her ‘Morning Glory’ muffins.

She says: “I revisited the first cookbook and I really liked a lot of it.

“But it’s been a decade, so we just decided to refresh all those, as of course we have changed and grown in that time.

“And we have added a few extras as well.”

The event is £60 per head, with a signed copy of her cookbook available for an additional £25.

Dundee Food Festival will also showcase an array of street food.

Heather Street Food will serve up outside the V&A. Image: Heather Street Food.

Heather Street Food, Troff On the Go and Stag Bites the Hog will be on the esplanade outside V&A Dundee.

Drinks will be available from The Gin Bothy’s pop-up inside.

The street food will be available from 10am to 7pm on Saturday, July 6, and will close at 5pm on Sunday, July 7.

Other local foodies involved in the Dundee Food Festival include Jim’s Delhi and Lyndsey’s Kitchen, while Braw Tea will host a free baking workshop.

A free educational event will involve food scientists and local producers and there will be a food-themed art collection.

