Schools Last Class 2024: P7 photos from Angus schools Class photographs from 22 Angus primary schools. Ferryden and Birkhill are among our Last Class 2024 schools. By Cheryl Peebles May 21 2024, 5:00pm Welcome to Last Class 2024 and the photographs for Angus schools. Summer holidays are almost upon us – and for thousands of pupils across Tayside and Fife that means the end of their primary school days. Before they make the big step to secondary school, P7 classes across our patch posed for our photographers. And now we bring you Last Class 2024 Angus. The Courier and Evening Telegraph wish all P7 pupils the best for their future as they prepare to start classes at secondary school, make new friends and face new challenges. Check out the pictures below to see if your local school has been featured. Can I buy the Last Class 2024 Angus pictures? Yes, you can by visiting this section of our website between May 27 and June 8. Angus schools Airlie Primary. Arbirlot Primary. Auchterhouse Primary. Birkhill Primary. Whitehills Primary P7R. Whitehills Primary P7D. Timmergreens Primary. Tealing Primary. Strathmore Primary. St Thomas' RC Primary. Muirfield Primary. Maisondieu Primary P7Y. Maisondieu Primary P7SA. Lochside Primary P7 Redwing. Lochside Primary P7 Eagle. Liff Primary. Letham Primary. Ladyloan Primary. Inverkeilor Primary. Inverarity Primary. Ferryden Primary. Colliston Primary. Carmyllie Primary. Carlogie Primary P7b. Carlogie Primary P7a. Burnside Primary P7a. Burnside Primary P7b.
