Courts Country singer cleared of cut throat razor attack in Perth Brendan MacFarlane, whose acoustic songs have racked up nearly 2.5 million views on YouTube, told a jury: "I sing country songs for a living. Why would I risk my career by doing something stupid?" By Jamie Buchan June 2 2023, 6.00am Brendan MacFarlane was found not guilty following a three-day trial