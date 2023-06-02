Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Rewind Festival fans hit out as Perth hotel bookings cancelled just weeks before event

Some revellers have been told rooms are no longer available as their venue is hosting refugees.

By Kieran Webster
Music fans June McBride and Karen Duguid
Karen Duguid (right) was going to the festival with her sister June McBride. Image: Karen Duguid

Rewind Festival fans have hit out after their Perth hotel bookings were cancelled just weeks before the event.

The 80s music event at Scone Palace brings thousands of people to the city every year.

But some ticket-holders have been left “in limbo” after being told their accommodation is no longer available on the weekend of July 21-23.

Several reservations for the Queens Hotel, run by Best Western, have been scrapped as the venue is hosting refugees.

While fans say they have no issue with refugees using the venue, they believe the bookings should not have been accepted in the first place.

They now face forking out huge sums to stay elsewhere or having to cancel altogether.

‘New accommodation would cost nearly £800’

Karen Duguid, from Inverurie in Aberdeenshire, received a cancellation notice from Booking.com this week.

She said: “I had this booked back in September with Booking.com.

“I got an email on Monday saying it was cancelled and now we now have no accommodation.

“It would cost me nearly £800 for three nights if I were to book now, originally I was £225 – it’s far too much to pay and I might now have to sell my tickets.

“I’ve got no problem with asylum seekers being there – it’s the fact that Best Western knew and didn’t say.

General view of the Queens Hotel in Perth
The Queens Hotel in Perth. Image: Graham & Sibbald

“We’ve never had problems with hotels before for Rewind. If you’re organised and book in advance, like we did, it’s not a problem.”

Jo Stephen, from Portlethen, found out her booking had been cancelled earlier this month after hearing similar stories from other affected customers.

She told The Courier: “We go to Rewind every year, and it’s a case of getting your hotel booked up for the following year – which is what we did.

Rewind fan ‘left in limbo’ by hotel cancellation

“We booked through Booking.com but heard nothing about it being cancelled.

“I’d heard rumblings about issues at another hotel in Perth and that made me suspicious.

“I decided last week to call the hotel directly last week and I got told it was closed and under government contract until May 2024.”

Jo says she has now been left in “limbo” and is struggling to find replacement accommodation before the festival.

Fans watching the main stage at Rewind Festival in Perth
Last year’s Rewind Festival. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

She added: “Had I not phoned up, we might have just turned up and tried to check in and others might do the same.

“We are reassessing the situation but it’s put us off – I can’t be bothered this year and I feel let down.

“It’s so disappointing and not fair.”

Several others have reported similar issues on social media.

Vicki Unite from Perthshire Chamber of Commerce
Vicki Unite, chief executive of Perthshire Chamber of Commerce.

Vicki Unite, chief executive of Perthshire Chamber of Commerce, says Rewind offers local businesses a “ray of sunshine” after recent challenges.

She added: “I would urge hospitality venues and digital travel agencies to liaise closely to ensure that bookings made in good faith are honoured.”

A spokesperson for Booking.com said: “In this very rare instance, the property ceased to operate and is now no longer available on Booking.com.

Booking.com vows to ‘support affected customers’

“As facilitating smooth and enjoyable travel experiences is our primary aim, our customer service team is working to help support any affected customers whose bookings had to be cancelled and are assisting them with identifying potential alternative solutions for their trips.

“It’s important to highlight that properties are solely responsible for making sure their availability and information are up to date on Booking.com, ensuring accurate expectations are set for our mutual customers.”

The Queens Hotel and Best Western have been approached for comment.

The likes of Andy Bell, Tony Hadley and Squeeze will entertain Rewind revellers this year.

