Dunfermline Athletic fan view: Investors’ wall of silence alienated supporters – but why future could still be bright

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Dunfermline Athletic fan view: Investors’ wall of silence alienated supporters – but why future could still be bright

Centenary Club chairman Adam Hunter spoke to Courier Sport.

Dunfermline Athletic players and fans
The togetherness between players and fans following last season's League One title win. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

DAFC Fussball GmbH were hamstrung by their poor communication with Dunfermline supporters, while losing sight of the present as they built for the future.

That is the view of Adam Hunter, chairman of the Centenary Club, a fans’ group which contributes six figures to the club’s coffers annually.  

But Hunter is adamant the right investor can guide the Pars back to the Premiership without breaking the bank as he painted a positive picture for the future.

The consortium, which has been running the club since the summer of 2020, announced on Thursday that it will be seeking to sell its 30% shareholding against a backdrop of fan dissatisfaction.

Centenary Club chairman and lifelong Pars fan Adam Hunter
Centenary Club chairman and lifelong Pars fan Adam Hunter. Image: A Hunter.

As such, they will seek to take advantage of their assertion that “there will be no shortage of interest in the club” as the Pars search for new backers.

In their statement confirming the news, the group took a couple of tacit swipes at fans – hinting at impatience and referring to “the knee-jerk reaction to call for more spending”.

After close to a year in which fans have barely heard a peep from the people pulling the purse strings, it irked many fans. And for Hunter, it exemplified one of the major problems of their de facto ownership.

‘What’s going on here?’

“Everything is about communication and that is where GmbH fell down,” Hunter told Courier Sport.

“Once you are silent on things – and they had been silent since the end of the previous season – that creates a vacuum that rumours on forums and social media will fill.

“Fifers want to see the whites of your eyes; want to understand what you are about. If you are honest, open and straight-forward about your strategy, then fans could have either bought into it, or not.

DAFC Fussball GmbH (L-R) Damir Keretic, Nick Teller, Albrecht Gundermann, Thomas Meggle took control of the club in 2021
The initial make-up of DAFC Fussball GmbH (L-R) Damir Keretic, Nick Teller, Albrecht Gundermann, Thomas Meggle in 2021.

“But they failed to engage with a loyal fanbase here.

“This campaign, almost every other team has strengthened considerably. I think fans have the right to say, “what’s going on here?”

“Even in the statement, they started by talking about how fans wanted X, Y and Z. Then by the end of it, they effectively agreed funds were needed. If that was acknowledged three months ago, maybe we wouldn’t be here.”

Too much focus on the future

Hunter is the first to acknowledge that although feelings are “raw”, many Dunfermline supporters are grateful for the positives of the German investment.

Those include a new training base in Rosyth, a relaunched academy, major recruitment behind the scenes and a young, vibrant squad including the likes of Matty Todd, Ewan Otoo, Kane Ritchie-Hosler and Sam Fisher.

Adam Hunter, left, and Dunfermline legend Roy Barry at East End Park
Hunter, left, and Dunfermline legend Roy Barry at East End Park. Image: A Hunter.

But he adds: “Where they took a misstep, perhaps, is that they had too much focus on the future and forgot about the now. Dunfermline Athletic needs to have a competitive first team squad.”

Hunter describes the news of DAFC Fussball’s GmbH’s impending withdrawal as “a surprise” but “not a knee-jerk decision”.

“I believe they’ve been analysing the costs, regardless. I’d be very surprised if this decision has just been made since the Falkirk game,” he continued. “They were already edging away.

“But I don’t think them walking away entirely was on any of our bingo cards!”

Thomas Meggle, Dunfermline sporting director, is part of the DAFC Fussball GmbH group
Thomas Meggle, Dunfermline sporting director. Image: SNS

Hunter: There’s a big opportunity for the right owner

All of which poses the looming question: what next?

However, Hunter is adamant the answer needn’t be a bleak one, underlining that, in the context of Scottish football club, Dunfermline can be considered one of the more attractive investment opportunities.

“GmbH deserve credit for laying the foundations for the next ownership group, whoever they may be,” added Hunter.

“We have our standalone training facility, which differentiates us from many other clubs.

“They have reinvigorated the academy and hired good people to run it.

Dunfermline's Rosyth training ground.
Dunfermline’s Rosyth training ground. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

“There are no debts like the (Gavin) Masterton era; the reported losses were funded by GmbH.

“We have a very engaged fanbase – I don’t like to use the word sleeping giant – and if you get it right on the pitch, Dunfermline fans will turn out in big numbers. And the town has a growing population to tap into.

“Those are the foundations of a club that can be sustainable and there’s a real opportunity for the right investor to take Dunfermline back into the top league in Scotland.

More from Football

Young St Johnstone midfielder, Fran Franczak.
Fran Franczak: Young St Johnstone star's 'dream' call-up for Poland
Palmer-Houlden limped off in the second half. Image: SNS
Dundee injury update: Latest on Seb Palmer-Houlden and Josh Mulligan fitness
Ross Graham was faultless against St Mirren
Ross Graham rises to Jim Goodwin 'reaction' challenge after Dundee United derby disappointment
Craig Levein has backed Adama Sidibeh to start scoring goals again.
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein tells Adama Sidibeh not to beat himself up
Architect's image of how new Dundee FC stadium could look.
Little-known Camperdown Park legislation raised during Dundee FC stadium application
6
Tony Docherty and in-demand Dundee star Luke McCowan. Image: SNS
Tony Docherty insists Dundee don't fear Rangers cup tie as he reveals transfer and…
Referee Matthew MacDermid was at the centre of a whistle controversy during the Rangers v St Johnstone cup tie.
Rangers v St Johnstone ref Matthew MacDermid CLEARED by SFA after audio review of…
Josh Edwards last season with Dunfermline Athletic.
Former Dunfermline star Josh Edwards faces anxious wait after horror tackle
Crowds outside Hampden before Rangers vs St Johnstone premier Sports cup tie
Rangers fan in court after St Johnstone drum incident at Hampden
Dundee star Luke McCowan is a wanted man this summer. Image: Shutterstock
LEE WILKIE: Dundee star Luke McCowan's stock is only rising with old school assist…

Conversation