5 key Dunfermline Athletic questions as German investors aim to sell up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

5 key Dunfermline Athletic questions as German investors aim to sell up

A 30% stake of the Pars is on the market. So what next?

DAFC Fussball GmbH (L-R) Damir Keretic, Nick Teller, Albrecht Gundermann, Thomas Meggle took control of the club in 2021
The initial make-up of DAFC Fussball GmbH (L-R) Damir Keretic, Nick Teller, Albrecht Gundermann, Thomas Meggle in 2021.
By Alan Temple

Dunfermline Athletic were rocked on Thursday by the news that German consortium DAFC Fussball GmbH were seeking to sell their shareholding in the Championship club.

The investment group have effectively been controlling the purse strings at the Fife club since August 2020, overseeing a tumultuous period spanning the Covid crisis, relegation and a League One title win.

However, they have been the subject of fan ire in recent months over a perceived lack of backing for manager James McPake, particularly after a six-figure sum was banked for Josh Edwards’ switch to Charlton Athletic.

And, tacitly hitting out at supporter impatience, DAFC Fussball GmbH confirmed they would make their stake in the club available for purchase – predicting that “there will be no shortage of interest in the club”.

Thomas Meggle, Dunfermline sporting director, is part of the DAFC Fussball GmbH group
Thomas Meggle, Dunfermline sporting director, is part of the DAFC Fussball GmbH group. Image: SNS

Here, Courier Sport examines some of the big questions emanating from a bombshell afternoon at East End Park, from the ownership structure to budget ramifications.

Do DAFC Fussball GmbH own Dunfermline Athletic and East End Park?

This would seem a crucial point to clarify amid all the talk of the Pars “owners” looking to sell up.

DAFC Fussball GmbH are NOT the majority shareholders of Dunfermline Athletic.

They own the same 30% of the club that they purchased in August 2020.

That came with an agreement to increase their stake to 75.1% at an undetermined point in the future.

However, in January 2022, the group confirmed that they would not be increasing their stake at that stage. Instead, they injected a six-figure sum into the club in the form of a Convertible Loan Note (CLN).

Simplistically, the CLN was an unsecured, interest free loan that can be converted into new shares at any point within five years, potentially allowing DAFC Fussball GmbH to take an 80% controlling stake in the club.

As such, they COULD take up a majority stake prior to selling up.

Sources at Dunfermline have had no indication that DAFC Fussball GmbH will pursue that option, albeit directors have been somewhat blindsided by recent events so it is impossible to rule out.

Thomas Meggle, right, ahead of Dunfermline's friendly against St Pauli in June 2023
Thomas Meggle, right, ahead of Dunfermline’s friendly against St Pauli in June 2023. Image: SNS

Pars United CIC Ltd (PUCIC) remain the club’s majority shareholders at 66.22%.

East End Park is also under the umbrella of PUCIC, rather than DAFC Fussball GmbH.

Is Dunfermline Athletic an attractive proposition for investment?

As with every club in Scotland, that is not an easy question to answer – and, in the context of all businesses, the answer is probably no. The same goes for any football club in this country.

How many are churning out a profit?

The most recent published accounts for the year ending May 2023 showed a loss of £1,039,907.

Despite that seven-figure deficit, purely in the context of SPFL clubs, Dunfermline DO have plenty of selling points – and many of those owe much to DAFC Fussball GmbH, which should be noted amid a somewhat messy divorce.

The packed fan zone at East End Park for Scotland's Euro 2024 proved a big hit and another source of revenue
The packed fan zone at East End Park for Scotland’s Euro 2024 games, pictured, proved a big hit and another source of revenue. Image: SNS

The Pars’ dedicated training base in Rosyth – which would have been impossible without external investment – will provide a dedicated home for senior players, academy prospects and the club’s community endeavours for years to come.

The average home league attendance of 5,444 last term was the 10th largest in Scotland, only behind Dundee United in the Championship, and more than St Johnstone, Ross County and Livingston in the Premiership.

A sizable fanbase is ready to be engaged.

A young, talented squad has been assembled.

The likes of Ewan Otoo, Kane Ritchie-Hosler, Lewis McCann, Sam Fisher and Matty Todd among those who could follow in the footsteps of Josh Edwards by banking Dunfermline a healthy sum in the fulness of time.

Dunfermline CEO and chairman David Cook.
Dunfermline CEO and chairman David Cook. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

No investment in Scottish football is risk-free.

Cynics might suggest it is generally doomed.

But there are building blocks in place on the Halbeath Road.

Will this news effect James McPake’s budget?

“At a board meeting held on Monday 12 August, resources have been made available to the management team to make sensible additions both by way of signings and by way of the now gradually active loan market.”

That will be music to the ears of McPake, who – while watching his Championship rivals strengthen – has been forced to work with modest resources in the opening weeks of the campaign.

There was a degree of irony that DAFC Fussball GmbH confirmed this fact within a statement that so thoroughly lamented the demands for investment in the first team. In the end, it seemed they agreed.

So, on the face if it, this week’s dramatic news shouldn’t derail recruitment plans.

Dunfermline Athletic F.C. manager James McPake.
Dunfermline manager James McPake. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

However, should some wiggle room be required in the budget – not an uncommon request at clubs, should the perfect opportunity present itself – one suspects that will be a difficult conversation.

Are the consortium’s criticisms fair?

It’s not us, it’s you.

That was the undertone to much of DAFC Fussball GmbH’s 1,526-word statement on Thursday evening, with the consortium expressing a barely concealed dissatisfaction at a perceived demand for investment in players.

Defeat to Falkirk last weekend was a painful one for Pars fans, exacerbating the anger
Defeat to Falkirk last weekend was a painful one for Pars fans, exacerbating the anger. Image: SNS

One section noted: “Many seem to prefer an investor who has deep pockets to throw at the first team and try for the best over and over again each season.

“We said from the start that we are not this kind of investor and therefore have detected an increasing disappointment in our approach. Perhaps, therefore, we are not the right kind of investor in the eyes of many at the club.”

Elsewhere, it read: “The knee-jerk reaction to call for more spending is not a model we stand for.”

This would seem an unfair characterisation.

There has been very little “knee-jerk” about the Pars fans’ desire to see the first team group strengthened; the need for quality and depth in several areas has been blatantly obvious for several weeks.

McPake has, at various points, noted it. As has captain Kyle Benedictus.

The belief that a club the size of Dunfermline Athletic should have two senior goalkeepers on its books is not a response to a couple of defeats; it’s common sense. It doesn’t represent entitlement or impatience.

Peter Grant's tenure was among DAFC Fussball GmbH's missteps.
Peter Grant’s tenure was among DAFC Fussball GmbH’s missteps. Image: SNS

In the past, the group’s complaints have held more water. Some of the protests during the tenure of Peter Grant, for example, did go over the score. Similarly, the abuse former chairman Ross McArthur endured from a minority was unacceptable.

However, these latest grievances ring hollow.

Could the news galvanise supporters?

As alluded to in the point above, the relationship between investors and fans had become increasingly fractious in recent weeks.

Dunfermline skipper Kyle Benedictus meets delighted young fans at an East End Park open day
Skipper Kyle Benedictus meets delighted young fans at an East End Park open day. Image: Craig Brown Photography

Anger and acrimony are not a healthy backdrop for McPake and his players.

While that has now been replaced by uncertainty – whether that is any better is up for debate – supporters who wanted change in the boardroom can now see light at the end of the tunnel.

That may create a degree of positivity and optimism following a tough start to the season. Or perhaps a siege mentality.

Dunfermline fans have always stepped up at times of need and, while this situation is NOT akin to the descent to administration in 2013, their support of the team will again be crucial during what could be a bumpy period.

More from Football

Dundee United fans ahead of recent derby clash. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
JIM SPENCE: Dundee United have re-stablished missing link between club and city
Dundee United defender Luca Stephenson
Luca Stephenson on 'frightening' Liverpool levels, Owen Beck message and Dundee United debut
Dundee host Airdrieonians this weekend. Image: SNS
Dundee v Airdrieonians team news as Dee aim to defy remarkable stat against bogey…
Concept image of Dundee's Camperdown Park stadium complex. Image: Holmes Miller Architects
New Dundee FC stadium: Transport chiefs ask for extra time to consider Kingsway impact
11
Billy Koumetio in Dundee colours. Image: Dundee FC
Billy Koumetio's path from Liverpool to Dundee: Jurgen Klopp's 'big talent' with untapped potential
Liverpool kid Luca Stephenson now on loan at Dundee United
Who is Dundee United new boy Luca Stephenson? Alejandro Garnacho Liverpool battles, Ben Doak…
Matt Smith has been an early season star for St Johnstone.
Matt Smith: St Johnstone boss Craig Levein explains why midfielder 'hit a brick wall'…
Dunfermline Athletic's East End Park.
Dunfermline board members taken by surprise by principle investors' decision to sell stake in…
Dundee United loan star Luca Stephenson
Luca Stephenson joins Dundee United from Liverpool as Jim Goodwin hails 'fabulous pedigree'
East End Park, Dunfermline.
Dunfermline Athletic consortium put club up for sale

Conversation