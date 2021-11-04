Ross McArthur: Why outgoing Dunfermline chairman deserves to be considered a modern day Pars hero

An error occurred. Please try again.

Ross McArthur has always sought to shun the limelight.

Interview opportunities are scarce and he rarely trumpets his own deeds and gestures.

As such, there is no reason why anyone would know the following story.

Long before he became a director, McArthur felt the memory of Norrie McCathie was not sufficiently honoured inside East End Park.

The late, great Norrie was his hero; gutsy, fearless and could play a bit — a true Pars icon.

So, he approached then-chairman Gavin Masterton with a plan to immortalise McCathie, who passed away in 1996, in more grand fashion.

McArthur commissioned and funded the giant poster of McCathie which now dominates the stand which bears his name, looking down on those who follow in his footsteps.

It is one of innumerable times that McArthur has quietly donated either his cash or his time for the betterment of Dunfermline Athletic.

When he steps down from his role as Pars chairman next May, the board will not only be losing an acute business mind, respected leader and adept networker.

It is losing a Dunfermline die-hard.

And it is no exaggeration to say that McArthur deserves to be considered a modern day East End Park legend for his exploits.

Back from the brink

Bryan Jackson, of administrators BDO, would tell the assembled media that Dunfermline were 15 minutes away from extinction.

After 128 years of history — as it was in 2013 — it came down to 15 minutes.

Jackson has a flair for the dramatic. He is a playwright, after all. Nevertheless, the situation was stark.

Throughout a 202-day administration process, would-be owners Pars United worked tirelessly to raise funds, organise bodies and garner awareness.

At the heart of the movement was McArthur.

As the co-founder of threesixty Services, one of the UK’s leading financial support services companies prior to it being sold to Standard Life in 2010, he brought clout and credibility.

Dunfermline heroes from those months are manifold.

Bob Garmory remains a director and was the club’s first post-administration chairman.

Margaret Ross, who sadly passed away in 2016, was a dynamic, fiercely passionate character and so often the voice of the fans.

Supporters who donated to ‘Save the Pars’, ‘Buy the Pars’ and the Pars Supporters Trust all played their part.

But while plaudits must be shared, McArthur was undoubtedly among the driving forces and would go on to share General Manager duties in the months following Dunfermline’s near escape.

The Chairman

McArthur succeeded Garmory as Dunfermline chairman in the summer of 2016.

His first act was to raise the championship flag following their League 1 title triumph just weeks earlier.

McArthur’s task was to craft a club able to compete in the Championship, on and off the pitch — no easy feat given the complete financial meltdown which occurred three years prior.

Under his watch, Dunfermline would go on to finish fifth (twice), fourth (twice) and seventh.

In that light, this season can be considered an aberration.

During those campaigns, contentious decisions were made — particularly in the dugout.

Manager Allan Johnston was handed a new contract in 2018 when some supporters felt it scarcely-merited.

The current Queen of the South boss perhaps outstayed his welcome when it became clear a fresh start was required.

A portion of the fanbase felt the same about Stevie Crawford.

Indeed, McArthur and his fellow board members were ready to keep faith with Crawford before the coach took the decision out of their hands.

But if a tendency towards loyalty to his managers is the charge, McArthur will plead guilty.

He has enjoyed an open, cordial relationship with every Pars boss, speaking to them on a daily basis and giving them steadfast support and backing to succeed.

There is a reason no departing coaches ever have a bad word to say about Dunfermline Athletic or McArthur.

A bright future

Having played a huge part in Dunfermline having a present, McArthur has almost single-handedly safeguarded its future.

McArthur’s courting of DAFC Fussball GmbH will be remembered as one of the most important things he — or anyone, for that matter — has done for the the Fife club.

McArthur secured six-figure investment from the respected Hamburg-based consortium in return for an initial 30 per cent stake in the club; a remarkable feat during a global pandemic.

DAFC Fussball GmbH increased that to a controlling 75.1 per cent stake in July, reaffirming their commitment to the project.

A new training ground and Pars youth academy are already in the pipeline, while the expertise of former St Pauli coach Thomas Meggle is being utilised as sporting director.

It has been a challenging few months for Dunfermline but the future remains bright, largely due to work done by McArthur.

Lasting appreciation

Dunfermline picked the wrong manager. It happens.

But for Peter Grant’s brief tenure to have prompted sufficient rancour and backlash to result in McArthur’s resignation is lamentable and shameful.

In the coming weeks and months, tempers will cool and perspective will be restored.

At that point, appreciation of McArthur’s efforts should be universal.

Speaking to Courier Sport earlier this year, McArthur mused warmly about a desire to one day reclaim his old seat in the North-West Stand.

After the pressures of the chairmanship; the chance to be a punter again.

When that time comes, he deserves a hero’s ovation from those seated around him.