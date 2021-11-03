BREAKING: Ross McArthur to step down as Dunfermline chairman after ‘abhorrent personal abuse and attacks’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football

BREAKING: Ross McArthur to step down as Dunfermline chairman after ‘abhorrent personal abuse and attacks’

By Alan Temple
November 3 2021, 1.59pm Updated: November 3 2021, 2.12pm
Backing: Chairman Ross McArthur
Backing: Chairman Ross McArthur

Dunfermline chairman Ross McArthur will step down at the end of this season following ‘abhorrent personal abuse and attacks’, a club statement has confirmed.

McArthur has been a member of the board since 2014 and, prior to that, was at the heart of the Pars United movement which helped to rescue the Fife outfit from the spectre of liquidation in 2013.

He succeeded Bob Garmory as Dunfermline chairman in 2016 and, under his stewardship, Dunfermline have regularly challenged for a promotion playoff berth in the Championship.

And while the appointment of Peter Grant proved an ill-fated decision, the anger from a small minority of individuals towards the tail-end of his reign spilled over.

Unacceptable verbal attacks on McArthur and his fellow directors occurred, including acts of physical intimidation.

And McArthur has made the decision to relinquish his position at the end of the current campaign.

McArthur and one of his former bosses, Crawford

A club statement read: “Ross has worked tirelessly, and on a wholly voluntary basis, for the club over the whole of that period.

“Everyone on the DAFC Board is disappointed at Ross’s decision, which he made a few weeks ago, but fully understands why he wishes to stand down following abhorrent personal abuse and attacks to which he was subjected.”

‘A debt of gratitude’

McArthur was also the driving force behind the search for fresh investment which resulted in DAFC Fussball GmbH purchasing a majority shareholding in the club.

Under new ownership, plans are in place to relaunch the club’s academy and build a new training ground — a fine legacy for the life-long Pars fan.

The statement continued: “When Ross stands down in May, the club will be in a much stronger position than the club which came out of administration in December 2013.

“Everyone associated with the club owes Ross a huge debt of gratitude.”

The only way is up? Why the Dunfermline Athletic job remains a mouth-watering vacancy amid deluge of applications

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier