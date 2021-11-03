Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Fife

Person dies after being hit by train near Dunfermline

By Amie Flett
November 3 2021, 2.43pm Updated: November 3 2021, 4.31pm
ScotRail social distancing scrapped
A person has been struck by a train between Inverkeithing and Cowdenbeath.

A person died on Wednesday after being hit by a train on the railway line near Dunfermline.

Services between Edinburgh and Glenrothes were disrupted after the incident on Wednesday afternoon, with the line reopening later the same day.

ScotRail said the line had been closed while emergency services dealt with the incident, with it reopening at around 4pm.

All services between Edinburgh and Glenrothes With Thornton, via Dunfermline, were disrupted, with ScotRail warning it could take some time for timetables to return to normal.

An update said: “The line has now reopened and our services can resume.

“However, they will still be subject to delay, cancellation or revision as we focus on getting trains and crew back into position.”

A spokesperson for British Transport Police said: “British Transport Police were called to the line near Dunfermline at 2.07pm today following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

“Paramedics also attended, however sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Officers are working to identify the deceased and inform their next of kin.

“This incident it not being treated as suspicious.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier