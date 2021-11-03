Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Kinross firm completes £1.3m housing development in Perth

By Gavin Harper
November 3 2021, 2.54pm Updated: November 3 2021, 3.08pm
A £1.3m housing development in Perth has been completed by Kinross firm Webster Developments.

The project created six new apartments, while also renovating an existing building to complete a seventh apartment at Perth’s Crieff Road.

The firm completed the work for Caledonia Housing Association.

Tenants will move in to their new homes in the coming weeks.

When the firm won work in 2019, it was the largest contract won by Webster Developments.

Mr Webster said: “We’re delighted to complete another prestigious contract for Caledonia Housing Association, with whom we now have a solid working relationship.

“Private and public sector work in Perth & Kinross is where it all began for us, although, increasingly, we are working all over Scotland with contracts stretching as far as the Isle of Skye.”

Contract win helped expansion

Mr Webster was pleased to have delivered the work on budget.

He added the firm’s track record had stood them in good stead for completing the project despite the challenges of the pandemic.

Daniel Webster of Webster Developments.

The company founder said: “The pandemic has caused considerable delay to our sector.

“As soon as were able to commence working again we did so.

“I want to thank my committed team who have really gone the extra mile.”

Mr Webster said the contract win allowed the firm to recruit more tradesmen.

The firm recently completed five luxury homes in Gairneybank, Kinross for sister company Webster Homes.

It is currently building luxury steading properties at The Paddocks, Powmill, also for Webster Homes.

A new eco-friendly HQ for Webster Group

Along with Webster Developments and housebuilding division, Webster Homes, Webster Group also operates a self-storage division at Bridgend Industrial Estate in Kinross under the Webster Storage banner.

Also included in the company’s portfolio is Webster Honey.

It produces honey from hives pitched all over Scotland, while also carrying out educational engagement with local schools.

Webster Honey installed more than 100 hives across Perthshire, including at Mains of Murthly Farm.

A hot air ballooning firm, called Webster Adventures, is now one of Scotland’s premier operators.

And having acquired additional land at Bridgend, the company is continuing to construct its new eco-friendly head office.

Mr Webster said: “We’re looking forward to having the new head office, which will feature a sedum roof and other eco-friendly innovations.

“It will give us more capacity to grow the entire Webster Group further.”

