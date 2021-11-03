Kinross firm completes £1.3m housing development in Perth

An error occurred. Please try again.

A £1.3m housing development in Perth has been completed by Kinross firm Webster Developments.

The project created six new apartments, while also renovating an existing building to complete a seventh apartment at Perth’s Crieff Road.

The firm completed the work for Caledonia Housing Association.

Tenants will move in to their new homes in the coming weeks.

When the firm won work in 2019, it was the largest contract won by Webster Developments.

Mr Webster said: “We’re delighted to complete another prestigious contract for Caledonia Housing Association, with whom we now have a solid working relationship.

“Private and public sector work in Perth & Kinross is where it all began for us, although, increasingly, we are working all over Scotland with contracts stretching as far as the Isle of Skye.”

Contract win helped expansion

Mr Webster was pleased to have delivered the work on budget.

He added the firm’s track record had stood them in good stead for completing the project despite the challenges of the pandemic.

The company founder said: “The pandemic has caused considerable delay to our sector.

“As soon as were able to commence working again we did so.

“I want to thank my committed team who have really gone the extra mile.”

Mr Webster said the contract win allowed the firm to recruit more tradesmen.

The firm recently completed five luxury homes in Gairneybank, Kinross for sister company Webster Homes.

It is currently building luxury steading properties at The Paddocks, Powmill, also for Webster Homes.

A new eco-friendly HQ for Webster Group

Along with Webster Developments and housebuilding division, Webster Homes, Webster Group also operates a self-storage division at Bridgend Industrial Estate in Kinross under the Webster Storage banner.

Also included in the company’s portfolio is Webster Honey.

It produces honey from hives pitched all over Scotland, while also carrying out educational engagement with local schools.

A hot air ballooning firm, called Webster Adventures, is now one of Scotland’s premier operators.

And having acquired additional land at Bridgend, the company is continuing to construct its new eco-friendly head office.

Mr Webster said: “We’re looking forward to having the new head office, which will feature a sedum roof and other eco-friendly innovations.

“It will give us more capacity to grow the entire Webster Group further.”