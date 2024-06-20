James McPake: Dunfermline ‘can’t compete’ with transfer rivals

James McPake has confessed he fears Dunfermline ‘just can’t compete’ with big-spending Championship rivals this summer.

The Pars have so far recruited only Chris Kane on a permanent deal following his successful loan from St Johnstone last season.

However, with four first-team players departing at the end of their contracts and six further loanees returning to their parent clubs, the Fifers clearly need to strengthen.

It is thought the East End Park side had identified the likes of Logan Chalmers, George Oakley, Scott McMann and Dylan Easton as possible targets this summer.

But McPake appears to have been frustrated so far in his attempts to add to his squad, with rivals Raith Rovers, Ayr United and Partick Thistle all recruiting impressively.

Without a big ‘Premiership’ club boasting a bumper budget, the Dunfermline boss believes some clubs are sensing an opportunity to land promotion to the Premiership next term.

McPake told Courier Sport: “At the minute, we can’t compete when it comes to the wages you’re hearing players are getting or that the agents are telling you other clubs are offering.

“There have been a couple of players we were interested in but we just can’t match certain teams in this league.

“Every manager would say they want to go out and sign as many good players as they can.

Rivals see promotion opportunity

“In terms of the squad we have just now, when they’re all fit, I believe it’s decent enough; it’s pretty strong.

“But we know we need to add to it.

“This is a tough league, and you can see with some of the signings that have been made that there are clubs who are desperate to go and try and get out of it.

“There isn’t a Hearts or a Hibs or a Dundee United next season, and that’s the first time for a while there’s not been a team with a big gulf in their budget.

“I think that’s why a lot of teams are doing that for next season.”

Raith Rovers have recruited Lewis Stevenson, Callum Fordyce and Shaun Byrne, Ayr United have snapped up Oakley, McMann and Marco Rus, and Partick Thistle have signed Robbie Crawford, Kyle Turner and Chalmers.

With relegated Livingston undergoing a significant overhaul with eight new recruits and Falkirk agreeing deals with Ethan Ross and Dylan Tait, Dunfermline look in danger of being left behind.

With a replacement for Josh Edwards one of the pressing priorities following the defender’s move to Charlton Athletic on Wednesday, McPake and assistant Dave Mackay have identified the need to add experience to the side.

He added: “We’re not going to bring six or seven players in, just with the way it is, the dynamics of the budget and the wages other clubs are offering.

“So, we need to make sure the ones we’re bringing in are right and that they fit into the wage structure given to us by the board.

‘The depth of the squad isn’t enough’

“If we don’t get the bodies in that we’re after then we’ll work with the younger players. It’s something myself and Dave have had success with before.

“The likes of Kane Ritchie-Hosler, Ewan Otoo, Matty Todd, Lewis McCann, Chris Hamilton and Sam Fisher have got another year under their belt.

“But, in my opinion, we certainly need a wee bit of experience and quality as well to help these younger ones out at certain points in the season.

“And for the depth of the squad we need to add options. We know as a club at the minute the depth of the squad isn’t enough.”