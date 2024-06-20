James McPake: Dunfermline ‘can’t compete’ with transfer rivals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
James McPake: Dunfermline ‘can’t compete’ with transfer rivals

The Pars boss has already missed out on targets this summer.

Dunfermline manager James McPake.
Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

James McPake has confessed he fears Dunfermline ‘just can’t compete’ with big-spending Championship rivals this summer.

The Pars have so far recruited only Chris Kane on a permanent deal following his successful loan from St Johnstone last season.

However, with four first-team players departing at the end of their contracts and six further loanees returning to their parent clubs, the Fifers clearly need to strengthen.

It is thought the East End Park side had identified the likes of Logan Chalmers, George Oakley, Scott McMann and Dylan Easton as possible targets this summer.

Dunfermline boss James McPake appears to have been frustrated in the transfer market so far this summer. Image: Calum Chittleburgh / SNS Group.

But McPake appears to have been frustrated so far in his attempts to add to his squad, with rivals Raith Rovers, Ayr United and Partick Thistle all recruiting impressively.

Without a big ‘Premiership’ club boasting a bumper budget, the Dunfermline boss believes some clubs are sensing an opportunity to land promotion to the Premiership next term.

McPake told Courier Sport: “At the minute, we can’t compete when it comes to the wages you’re hearing players are getting or that the agents are telling you other clubs are offering.

“There have been a couple of players we were interested in but we just can’t match certain teams in this league.

“Every manager would say they want to go out and sign as many good players as they can.

Rivals see promotion opportunity

“In terms of the squad we have just now, when they’re all fit, I believe it’s decent enough; it’s pretty strong.

“But we know we need to add to it.

“This is a tough league, and you can see with some of the signings that have been made that there are clubs who are desperate to go and try and get out of it.

“There isn’t a Hearts or a Hibs or a Dundee United next season, and that’s the first time for a while there’s not been a team with a big gulf in their budget.

“I think that’s why a lot of teams are doing that for next season.”

Dunfermline boss James McPake walks off the pitch with striker Chris Kane.
Dunfermline boss James McPake (right) with Chris Kane last season. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

Raith Rovers have recruited Lewis Stevenson, Callum Fordyce and Shaun Byrne, Ayr United have snapped up Oakley, McMann and Marco Rus, and Partick Thistle have signed Robbie Crawford, Kyle Turner and Chalmers.

With relegated Livingston undergoing a significant overhaul with eight new recruits and Falkirk agreeing deals with Ethan Ross and Dylan Tait, Dunfermline look in danger of being left behind.

With a replacement for Josh Edwards one of the pressing priorities following the defender’s move to Charlton Athletic on Wednesday, McPake and assistant Dave Mackay have identified the need to add experience to the side.

He added: “We’re not going to bring six or seven players in, just with the way it is, the dynamics of the budget and the wages other clubs are offering.

“So, we need to make sure the ones we’re bringing in are right and that they fit into the wage structure given to us by the board.

‘The depth of the squad isn’t enough’

“If we don’t get the bodies in that we’re after then we’ll work with the younger players. It’s something myself and Dave have had success with before.

“The likes of Kane Ritchie-Hosler, Ewan Otoo, Matty Todd, Lewis McCann, Chris Hamilton and Sam Fisher have got another year under their belt.

“But, in my opinion, we certainly need a wee bit of experience and quality as well to help these younger ones out at certain points in the season.

“And for the depth of the squad we need to add options. We know as a club at the minute the depth of the squad isn’t enough.”

