Dunfermline weighing up summer moves for Hibernian legends Paul Hanlon and Lewis Stevenson

Dunfermline could make summer moves for Hibernian duo Paul Hanlon and Lewis Stevenson.

The Pars are expected to be keen to throw their hat into the ring for the pair, who are poised to leave Easter Road.

The capital outfit announced on Tuesday the club legends would not be offered new deals when their current ones expire at the end of this season.

That has alerted suitors attracted by the wealth of experience either player would bring.

The Fifers are certain to face stiff opposition if they do firm up offers, with Championship rivals – including Raith Rovers – and some Premiership sides likely to be interested.

Dunfermline boss James McPake is an ex-team-mate of both and is a known admirer of his former colleagues.

It is understood Hanlon was a possible loan target in the January transfer window but Hibs did not want to allow the central defender to depart at that stage.

Scottish Cup winners

The 34-year-old has spent his whole career with his boyhood heroes, apart from a short, three-game loan at St Johnstone in season 2008-09.

The Scotland cap has found himself on the fringes of the Hibs first-team this term, but has still made 27 appearances, including 18 in the Premiership and six in European football.

Stevenson has also been ousted from his regular left-back slot this season in his 19th campaign with the Leith club.

The 36-year-old left-back made his 599th appearance for Hibs in last weekend’s 2-1 defeat to Ross County and is fourth on the club’s all-time appearance list.

Hanlon is not far behind in fifth place with 562 outings.

With interest expected in Dunfermline wing-back Josh Edwards from clubs south of the border during the close-season, Stevenson could be the ideal replacement if one is needed.

Both Hibs players wrote their names into club folklore when they lifted the Scottish Cup in 2016 to end an agonising 114-year wait for the trophy.

Their experience and enduring fitness and quality is known to be attractive to Dunfermline but they are likely to not be short of offers.

McPake admitted after securing the Pars’ place in the Championship for next season he faces a ‘big summer’ trying to make improvements on a difficult first year back in the second-tier.