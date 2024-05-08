Dunfermline weighing up summer moves for Hibernian legends Paul Hanlon and Lewis Stevenson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Dunfermline weighing up summer moves for Hibernian legends Paul Hanlon and Lewis Stevenson

Pars boss James McPake is a former Easter Road team-mate of both.

By Iain Collin
Hibernian duo Paul Hanlon and Lewis Stevenson in their track suits ahead of a game.
Hibernian pair Paul Hanlon (left) and Lewis Stevenson. Image: Alan Harvey / SNS Group.

Dunfermline could make summer moves for Hibernian duo Paul Hanlon and Lewis Stevenson.

The Pars are expected to be keen to throw their hat into the ring for the pair, who are poised to leave Easter Road.

The capital outfit announced on Tuesday the club legends would not be offered new deals when their current ones expire at the end of this season.

Hibernian defender Paul Hanlon and St Johnstone striker Adama Sidibeh challenge for the ball.
Hibernian’s Paul Hanlon (left) in action against St Johnstone last month. Image: Alan Harvey / SNS Group.

That has alerted suitors attracted by the wealth of experience either player would bring.

The Fifers are certain to face stiff opposition if they do firm up offers, with Championship rivals – including Raith Rovers – and some Premiership sides likely to be interested.

Dunfermline boss James McPake is an ex-team-mate of both and is a known admirer of his former colleagues.

It is understood Hanlon was a possible loan target in the January transfer window but Hibs did not want to allow the central defender to depart at that stage.

Scottish Cup winners

The 34-year-old has spent his whole career with his boyhood heroes, apart from a short, three-game loan at St Johnstone in season 2008-09.

The Scotland cap has found himself on the fringes of the Hibs first-team this term, but has still made 27 appearances, including 18 in the Premiership and six in European football.

Stevenson has also been ousted from his regular left-back slot this season in his 19th campaign with the Leith club.

The 36-year-old left-back made his 599th appearance for Hibs in last weekend’s 2-1 defeat to Ross County and is fourth on the club’s all-time appearance list.

Lewis Stevenson warms up for Hibernian.
Lewis Stevenson has been a stalwart for Hibernian over almost two decades. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

Hanlon is not far behind in fifth place with 562 outings.

With interest expected in Dunfermline wing-back Josh Edwards from clubs south of the border during the close-season, Stevenson could be the ideal replacement if one is needed.

Both Hibs players wrote their names into club folklore when they lifted the Scottish Cup in 2016 to end an agonising 114-year wait for the trophy.

Their experience and enduring fitness and quality is known to be attractive to Dunfermline but they are likely to not be short of offers.

McPake admitted after securing the Pars’ place in the Championship for next season he faces a ‘big summer’ trying to make improvements on a difficult first year back in the second-tier.

More from Football

Dunfermline boss James McPake with goalkeeper Deniz Mehmet.
Dunfermline Athletic boss James McPake gives explanation for 'worrying' Deniz Mehmet on-pitch incident
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray looks into the distance in front of the Stark's Park dugout.
Ian Murray optimistic over Raith Rovers absentees but prepared for setback ahead of play-offs
Louis Moult, pictured with wife Carlie and daughters Isla and Lily
Louis Moult: Dundee United ace reveals why he couldn't quit football
2
Dundee boss Tony Docherty encourages his side against Rangers. Image: SNS
Defiant Dundee boss Tony Docherty: No one here thinks European dream is over
Sven Sprangler.
Sven Sprangler back in training at St Johnstone as Craig Levein assesses midfielder's comeback…
Dylan Easton climbs on the back of Raith Rovers match-winner Euan Murray.
Euan Murray hails brilliant season - despite title frustration - as Raith Rovers prepare…
Jon Daly during his time in charge of St Patrick's Athletic
Former Dundee United hero Jon Daly sacked just months after FAI Cup glory
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray.
Ian Murray reveals one problem as Raith Rovers piece together preparations for play-offs
Dundee United players celebrate in front of a packed Eddie Thompson Stand
The inside story of Dundee United's Championship win: A black eye, Raith Rovers rows…
Tony Docherty in the stands as his Dundee take on Celtic. Image: SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty on key message to players, 'active' transfer activity and Bruce…