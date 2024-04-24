Dunfermline will get ‘right price’ if Josh Edwards leaves this summer as English League One clubs circle

Dunfermline will only sell Josh Edwards this summer if their asking price is met.

And the player himself is understood to be determined to ensure that if he does leave it is for the right club.

The left-back is currently attracting interest from Blackpool and Wycombe Wanderers in English League One.

The likes of Oxford United and Leyton Orient have also been linked with the former Kilmarnock and Airdrie defender, who has another 12 months left on his deal after the Pars activated an extension clause in his agreement.

And back in the January transfer window, the Fifers rejected a six-figure bid from Barnsley for the 23-year-old.

Edwards has been a key performer for Dunfermline since joining from Airdrie in 2019 and has started every game for the East End Park side in the Championship this season.

Only a late substitution in the 3-1 victory over Dundee United has prevented the full-back from playing every minute for the Fifers in the league.

He won the acclaim of his peers when earning a place in the PFA Scotland Championship team of the year.

‘Right club’

And his form has resulted in more suitors considering bids this summer.

Dunfermline manager James McPake was determined not to lose Edwards to Barnsley at the turn of the year due to the key role he plays in the Fifers’ formation.

It is thought the player was also unconvinced by the mooted move to The Tykes.

Even if Dunfermline do receive a bid that meets their valuation, Edwards is understood to be determined not accept a switch to a club that does not suit his development.

He already has over 200 first-team appearances under his belt since making his top-team debut for Airdrie as a 17-year-old in 2017.