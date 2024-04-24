Wednesday court round-up — MSP office ‘incident’ and killer tagged

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Wednesday court round-up — MSP office ‘incident’ and killer tagged

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By The Crime and Courts Team
Post Thumbnail

A man has appeared in court following an alleged incident at an MSP’s office in Kirkcaldy.

Peter Batten, 54, appeared in private at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on five charges.

He faces three allegations of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner, likely to cause a reasonable person fear or alarm.

Batten, whose general address was given in court as Fife, is also accused of breaching bail and a liberation condition.

He made no plea and has been fully committed and remanded in custody.

David Torrance MSP
The charges relate to an alleged incident at the office of David Torrance MSP. Image: Kenny Smith / DC Thomson.

It is understood the allegations relate to an incident which took place at Kirkcaldy MSP David Torrance’s office last week.

Car criminal

A 14-year-old boy was thrown into the air after being struck by a driver who sped off in a stolen car in Dundee. Two months later, Robin Alcorn led police on a wild, 40-minute chase across rural Perthshire and Angus in another car stolen from the same person.

Robin Alcorn
Robin Alcorn faces prison. Image: Facebook.

Tag for killer

A convicted killer caught with cannabis worth thousands of pounds has been placed on a tag.

Steven Robbins previously admitted trying to bankroll a move to England in order to escape from Dundee.

Robbins was jailed for 20 months for the culpable homicide of Ryan Barrie, 39, in March 2020 after a heated argument.

Mr Barrie, a DJ and father-of-one, was hit with a wheelie bin and was found in bushes on Benvie Gardens after banging his head off a fence beam.

Stephen Robbins
Stephen Robbins tried to bankroll a move out of Dundee through cannabis farming.

On May 2021, police raided Robbins’ home on City Road and found dozens of cannabis plants.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how he would have sold the Class B drugs to another person for £5,000 but prosecutors believed the value could have quadrupled.

The 37-year-old previously pled guilty to possessing cannabis with the intent to supply.

Solicitor Ross Donnelly said at an earlier hearing: “The intention of getting this money was partly to get away from the local area.

“He struggles with his own emotions in the aftermath of that offence (the killing).”

Sheriff George Way placed Robbins on a restriction of liberty order for eight months, extended to run between 9pm and 7am so he can walk his dog.

Blu-Ray breach

Pervert from Perth Darren Adams, 52, who penned a paedophile manifesto claiming his “community” was being discriminated against has been warned he could be sent to prison for breaching a strict court order by having a Blu-Ray device capable of connecting to the internet.

Darren Adams.
Darren Adams appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.

Unprovoked attack

A violent thug who left a stranger “covered in blood” in an unprovoked attack has been sent to prison for a year.

George Reid provided no reason for pouncing on the innocent victim as he tried to walk home from the Douglas area of Dundee.

The bloodied man staggered into a garden, with residents leaving their homes in the early hours of the morning to assist him.

Reid, 34, was with a group of people when he targeted the man, who was leaving a gathering and did not know the area.

George Reid
George Reid. Image: Facebook.

Prosecutor Andrew Harding told Dundee Sheriff Court: “The witness was struck on the back of the head and repeatedly punched and kicked to the head and body by the accused.

“He managed to get to his feet and walk away whilst phoning the other witness.

“During the call, he was assaulted again and escaped behind a parked car on Balunie Avenue. Witnesses heard a disturbance outside.

“They saw the man stagger past the address and enter a garden.

“An ambulance was contacted and the witness said he had been assaulted.

“He was covered in blood with his face swollen.”

Reid, of Thurso Crescent, previously admitted assaulting the man to his severe injury on December 6 2020.

“It’s a serious offence as you know and your record does you know favours,” Sheriff Brown told Reid.

“I am afraid there’s no appropriate alternative to a custodial sentence”.

Compensation

A disgraced former firefighter who tried to touch a woman’s privates while she sat, reading a book, in a Broughty Ferry pub has been ordered to pay compensation to his victim. Joseph Buick will be on the Sex Offenders’ Register for the next five years after being convicted after a trial of sexual assault.

Joseph Buick
Joseph Buick.

Explorers sentenced

A pair of twin ‘urban explorers’ who forced their way into a boarded-up Dundee bar that had been used as a cannabis farm have been ordered to perform unpaid work.

Craig and Jamie Kane were found guilty of breaking into Alison’s and the McAlpine Lounge on Camperdown Road with the intent to steal.

Police had secured the bar in February 2023 after uncovering a near-£300,000 cannabis cultivation.

Albanian mafia recruits Noter Medulaj and Murat Aruci were jailed at Dundee Sheriff Court last year for operating the cannabis farm to pay off debts.

Alison's lounge, Camperdown Road, Dundee
The pair were caught in Alison’s, where a cannabis farm had just been busted. Image: Google.

Just three days after the building was locked up after the raid, the curious Kane twins were found inside wearing freshly-bought white hard hats and hi-vis jackets.

The pair denied any criminality and said they were sharing details about the building on a Facebook page.

However, Sheriff Paul Brown did not believe their version of events and found them guilty.

Craig Kane, of Tarves Place in Glenrothes and Jamie Kane, of the Fife town’s Milnwood Court, were convicted of committing the offence on February 23 last year.

After returning to court for sentencing, the 36-year-old pair were ordered to perform 150 hours of unpaid work each as a direct alternative to custody.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

